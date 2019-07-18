Wal mart de Mexico B de C : Results 2Q19 to the MSE

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Ticker: WALMEX Quarter: 2 Year: 2019

Disclosure of results of operations and prospects [text block]

Note: The percentages of sales growth related to Central America are determined on a constant currency basis.

During the second quarter, total revenue grew 5.2%: 6.5% in Mexico and 4.9% in Central America .

For the first half of the year, Mexico grew total revenue by 6.1% and Central America by 3.5%, which resulted in 4.9% consolidated revenue growth .

Consistent same - store sales performance in Mexico continues to be our main growth driver.

We saw traffic growth of more than 2% in our stores as well as higher average baskets, which together contributed to the strong same - store sales performance.

During the quarter, same - store sales in Mexico grew 5.4% and 1.7% in Central America .

The two- year stack for same -store sales growth in the first half of the year was 13.3% in Mexico and 4.0% in Central America .

PERFORMANCE BY FORMAT

All regions posted strong growth . The South and North regions had the highest same - store sales growth, followed by the Center and Metro regions, which also delivered solid growth considering the competitive environment in those areas.

Our operations team is doing a great job . They are focused on providing a seamless shopping experience, while managing expenses and inventory in a disciplined way. It is very exciting to see how our customers are responding to the improvements we are maki ng at our stores.

In Sam's, we had our "Open House" event where we invited customers to shop at the clubs and online without a membership so they can see firsthand the exciting merchandise and the value they can find at Sam's Club .

Walmart delivered strong growth on the back of great execution of seasonal programs. By offering a compelling shopping experience and great prices at key events such as Spring Vacations and Mothers' and Fathers' Day, we continue to win our customers' prefe rence.

During the quarter, we reopened the Walmart Villacoapa store in Mexico City. This store had suffered severe damage after the 2017 earthquake, so it was demolished and rebuilt entirely. We reached record high traffic and sales on the week of the op ening, it was very exciting to see our customers coming back to our store.

In Bodega we are focused on providing great value for customers through lower prices, especially within our private brand offerings. During May, we had an event dedicated to private brand merchandise called "Feria de Nuestras Marcas", where we achieved over 30% sales growth .

Our Superama customers continue to prefer our selection of Fresh items that offer great quality at low prices. Easter vacations and the "BBQ Masters" campaign a re examples of