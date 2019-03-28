Log in
A Home in Bloom: Drew Barrymore and Walmart Launch Exclusive Online Collection, ‘Drew Barrymore Flower Home'

03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Walmart and Drew Barrymore announced today the launch of Drew Barrymore Flower Home, a free-spirited collection of furniture and décor inspired by Drew’s personal travels and familiar places she holds dear. The line is exclusively available now on Walmart’s family of sites, including Walmart.com, Jet.com and Hayneedle.com, with new collections launching seasonally.

Drew Barrymore and Walmart Launch Exclusive Online Collection, 'Drew Barrymore Flower Home'

Drew Barrymore and Walmart Launch Exclusive Online Collection, ‘Drew Barrymore Flower Home’

Vibrant, inviting and full of life, Drew Barrymore Flower Home offers a unique assortment of eclectic home furnishings, including furniture, curtains, textiles, wall art, ceramics, pet beds and more. Drew worked in close collaboration with the Walmart.com design team to create her first-ever home collection that features a refreshing mix of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh colorways and functional silhouettes.

“I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces – places where unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colors and textures come together in the most delightful way,” said Drew Barrymore. “My new collection of furniture and home décor is inspired by this passion and I hope it inspires everyone to make themselves at home.”

Featuring more than 200 artfully matched items ranging in price from $18 for ceramic decorative vases to $899 for a mid-century sofa, Drew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy, affordable and fun for anyone to express their personal style. Some of Drew’s favorite items from the launch collection include:

  • Wall art showcasing floral prints, distinguished animals and vintage books – many of which are inspired by select pieces from Drew’s personal collection
    • Human Dog, 24x29 Framed Print ($59)
    • Bamboo Lake Night Framed Wall Art, Set of 3 (starting at $68)
  • Exclusive prints for seating, bedding and decorative accents inspired by Drew’s life, including mix and match styles that are elevated yet effortless
    • Watercolor Succulent Loveseat ($699)
    • Vintage Palm Barrel Accent Chair ($499)
    • Dotty Palm Quilt (starting at $65)
  • Beautifully simplistic statement pieces that anchor a room
    • Velvet Track Arm 86-inch Sofa in Parisian Pink ($899)
    • Velvet Tufted Scallop Headboard in Parisian Pink and New York Navy (starting at $349)
  • Solid wood accent furniture with game board inlays that boast an element of sophistication and fun
    • Game Board Wood Coffee Table ($399)
  • Fringed storage baskets for decorative throws and pillows that also double as chic planters
    • Hand-woven Macramé Basket, Set of 3 ($70)
  • Ceramic dinnerware, vases and lamps that are stylish and functional
    • Vintage Marble 16-piece Dinnerware Set in Palm Springs Pink ($60)
    • Vintage Floral 16-piece Dinnerware Set ($60)
    • The Forgotten Era Ceramic Face Lamp with Venetian Wine Velvet Shade ($89)

“Our vision and purpose are for Walmart to be the most inspiring and accessible place online to design and decorate your living space while saving you time, effort and money,” said Anthony Soohoo, SVP and Group General Manager for Home at Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “Drew Barrymore Flower Home is the latest addition to our high-quality, on-trend home assortment and another example of how we’re making a beautiful home possible for our customers.”

Last year, Walmart.com launched a completely new way for customers to shop for their home, adding editorial elements that make it easier to browse and discover the products they love. This year, the retailer is focused on building its assortment with exclusive home furnishings, like the new Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection, that are both affordable and stylish.

ABOUT WALMART

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

ABOUT FLOWER BY DREW BARRYMORE

Barrymore Brands was established in 2013 with the launch of FLOWER Beauty exclusively at Walmart. Since that time, FLOWER has added FLOWER Eyewear to almost 3,000 Walmart Vision Centers across the United States and at ASDA in the UK. FLOWER Beauty is also available at Ulta Beauty in the US, as well as internationally in Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, India and Canada. In the Spring of 2019, FLOWER, in partnership with CAA-GBG, is launching Flower Home exclusively on the Walmart eCommerce family of sites, including Walmart.com, Jet.com and Hayneedle.com. For more information, follow @FlowerbyDrewBarrymore on Instagram or visit FlowerbyDrew.com.


© Business Wire 2019
