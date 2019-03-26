Log in
Attention Entrepreneurs: Walmart Is Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Open Call for U.S.-Manufactured Products

03/26/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Company invites entrepreneurs to pitch new, niche and innovative products at 6th annual event June 18 - 19, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 26, 2019 - If you've ever dreamed of potentially reaching thousands of customers with your U.S.-manufactured products, now is the time to act: Walmart is accepting applications for its 6th annual Open Call, scheduled for June 18 and 19 at the company's Home Office campus in Bentonville, Arkansas. Apply today by visiting Walmart-jump.com for the opportunity to secure a face-to-face pitch meeting with a Walmart buyer. The application deadline is April 30.

'Our participation in the Open Call opportunity has had an amazing impact on our business,' said Justin Mark, JustinTimeSnacks. JustinTimeSnacks recently launched its Homeplate Pizza on store shelves in Missouri, just in time for baseball season. 'The Walmart deal we secured has led to expansion for increased production that allows us to now own a 5,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. Additionally, all of our ingredients and even the packaging is sourced through local businesses creating jobs across the St. Louis area.'

This year's Open Call attendees could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets, to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam's Clubs and Walmart.com. The two-day event informs, empowers and encourages attendees while providing effective networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

'Our customers tell us that products made, sourced or grown in the U.S. are important to them and we work year-round to identify local suppliers and source products that our customers are proud to buy,' said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart's vice president of Merchandise Services and U.S. Manufacturing. 'Walmart's Annual Open Call gives us a unique opportunity to meet entrepreneurs from across the country and discover new, niche and innovative products that fill a need for our customers and support jobs right here in America.'

During the 2018 Walmart Open Call, nearly 600 meetings were held with product pitches including toys, apparel, natural health and beauty aids, and food. Prospective suppliers traveled from 46 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More than half of the attending businesses self-identified as diverse, including nearly 25 percent identifying as women-owned.

Following last year's event, a new line-up of products has begun arriving on Walmart shelves and Walmart.com, representing the dreams of dozens of entrepreneurs across the country, including:

In January 2013, Walmart announced its commitment to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Walmart's Open Call is one way in which the company continues to invest in this commitment.

Apply for Open Call today and join the conversation on your social channels by using #WalmartOpenCall

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 23:04:05 UTC
