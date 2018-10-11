Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sears skips payments to vendors amid bankruptcy concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:26am CEST
A person walks into a Sears store in Brooklyn, New York

(Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp has started to miss payments to vendors, adding to concerns about its future after sources said on Wednesday that the U.S. department store operator was preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming days.

Three vendors told Reuters that Sears had missed scheduled payments to them in the last couple of weeks.

It was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was and how it would affect Sears' supply chain ahead of the holiday shopping season. Vendors could stop shipments if they are worried Sears cannot pay, potentially sending the retailer into freefall.

"We went into business with them with our eyes open and knew this day would come one day," said Arnold Kamler, CEO of Parsippany, New Jersey bike maker Kent International Inc. Kamler said he has withheld a shipment to Sears after it missed a regular payment last week for the first time.

Sears did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Were Sears to file for bankruptcy, stocking shelves adequately could prove key to escaping liquidation. Both vendors and creditors will be looking at the retailer's sales performance during the holiday season in deciding whether to continue to back it, sources have said.

"If consumers walk into a store and there is empty shelves, it lowers consumer confidence and that is what has ultimately happened," said Brett Rose, CEO of United National Consumer Suppliers, a wholesale distributor of overstocked goods such as garden tools, beauty products and toys.

"If you can go to Amazon.com and get Craftsman tools, why do you have to walk into a Sears," said Rose.

Vendors are usually considered unsecured creditors and face repayment of just pennies on the dollar in bankruptcy court.

For this reason, securing a sizable financing package to carry Sears through bankruptcy could boost confidence among vendors. Sears has started talks with banks about securing such a debtor-in-possession financing, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

As Sears' financial condition deteriorated over the years, some vendors stopped supplying Sears, cut down on their shipments or tightened repayment terms, concerned about the retailer's financial woes and the soaring cost of insuring supply agreements, Reuters reported last year.

PREPAYING VENDORS STOPS

As vendors became more concerned about Sears' financial health, they started asking for full payment before they ship their order. However, last summer Sears told vendors it would not prepay for orders anymore, according to a source with direct knowledge of that strategy, who requested anonymity to discuss a commercially confidential matter.

Sears also tried to keep vendors onboard by placing purchasing orders and not picking up the goods until it could make a payment, the source said.

Merchandise inventory at Sears was $2.7 billion (£2 billion) as of Aug 4, a decrease of about $719 million from a year ago, according to the company's most recent quarterly financial report. Sears has attributed this to store closures and improved productivity.

Sears said its inventory decreased in all categories, with the most notable decreases in the apparel, tools and outdoor living, which includes lawn and patio furniture. Inventory at discount chain Kmart also decreased in all categories, Sears said.

The belt-tightening has been in sharp contrast to Sears' legacy. At its peak in the 1960s, Sears sold everything from toys and auto parts to mail-order homes, and was a key tenant in almost every big mall across the United States. But it has struggled to reinvent itself in the face of online competition from companies such as Amazon.com Inc, as well as from other brick-and-mortar retailers, including Walmart Inc.

"Unfortunately, the purchasing pipeline stopped. They stopped issuing orders, they stopped buying," said Rose, who last year negotiated a deal with Sears requiring the retailer to pre-pay for goods.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional reporting by Melissa Fares and Mike Spector in New York; editing by Clive McKeef)

By Richa Naidu and Jessica DiNapoli

Stocks treated in this article : Wal-Mart Stores, Sears Holdings Corp, Amazon.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -6.15% 1755.25 Delayed Quote.50.09%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP -16.83% 0.4866 Delayed Quote.-86.41%
WAL-MART STORES -1.36% 95.76 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
07:26aSears skips payments to vendors amid bankruptcy concerns
RE
10/10Nvidia aims to woo business analysts with new software
RE
10/10FamilyMart in talks to sell all of Uny unit to Don Quijote -Nikkei Business
RE
10/09WAL MART STORES : Confidential Treatment Order
PU
10/09Walmart Canada exploring possible sale of cannabis-based products
RE
10/09WAL MART STORES : Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce Nearly $4 Million ..
BU
10/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart's Vudu Teams With MGM on Original Programming -Variety
DJ
10/08Walmart partners with MGM to boost video-on-demand service Vudu
RE
10/08CHICKENS AND EGGS : Retailer Carrefour adopts blockchain to track fresh produce
RE
10/08Walmart partners with MGM to boost video-on-demand service Vudu
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Hurricane Michael Roars Into The Florida Panhandle (Wall Street Breakfast Pod.. 
10/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Florida Braces For Hurricane Michael 
10/10Walmart Canada explores cannabis-based products 
10/10How Returns Impact Retirement Portfolios 
10/09The Fat Lady Is Singing For The Bond Market 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 900 M
Net income 2019 9 320 M
Debt 2019 48 921 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 34,69
P/E ratio 2020 20,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 284 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-1.69%284 322
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.24%27 161
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 583
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD76.04%14 900
CARREFOUR-13.36%13 929
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD12.29%12 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.