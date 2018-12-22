Shoppers Face the Gap Left by Toys 'R' Us -- WSJ

By Paul Ziobro

The void left by Toys "R" Us hit shoppers hardest this week, as they hunt for hot gifts during the year's busiest days for toy sales and retailers scramble to keep shelves stocked.

About 10% of annual U.S. toy sales, or nearly $3 billion, occur in the week before Christmas, according to the research firm NPD Group Inc., and this year the industry is expected to be strained by the absence of around 800 Toys "R" Us stores, which liquidated over the summer.

The big-box toy retailer was most valuable in the final days of the season, when it kept its stores stocked with toys, including many of the top-selling items, analysts and toy companies said. It also offered a far broader selection of Barbie dolls, Lego sets and Nerf blasters than Target Corp., Walmart Inc. and other retailers carried in their designated toy space.

Retailers have picked up some of the slack this year with added floor space to sell toys and deeper inventories. Some have opened pop-up stores for the holiday season to capture some of the displaced sales from Toys "R" Us, which logged more than $1.4 billion in sales last December.

Retailers and toy makers have worked all year to settle on the right mix and quantity of toys they plan to sell. That prep work now comes down to having shelves stocked and more inventory ready.

Already, Walmart and Target have had large pockets of in-demand toys missing from their stores, an ominous sign for the final days, said Jim Silver, editor at TTPM.com, a toy review website. "It's about replenishment, restocking, quickly getting product onto shelves," said Mr. Silver.

A spokesman for Target said the chain has deepened its selection and is well-prepared for the late rush for toys. "We have never been in a better position with our toy inventory in the days before Christmas, including our supply of the hottest toys," he said.

Even Amazon.com Inc. is scrambling to keep up with demand for certain toys. The e-commerce giant mailed out a toy catalog to homes this holiday season for the first time, and some items it featured are now only available on its site from third-party merchants at elevated prices.

Toy shoppers are coming to stores later in the holiday season, and this year's calendar, with Christmas falling on Tuesday, portends for a bigger last-minute shopping window than normal. Last year, when Christmas fell on a Monday, sales rose 65% in the final week from the previous year. "It's really given consumers permission to wait until the last minute," NPD toy analyst Juli Lennett said.

Carol Saparnis said she misses having Toys "R" Us around for a broader selection of gifts, including educational toys, that other retailers didn't carry. "Last year, I could go to Toys "R" Us and pretty much get something unique for everyone," the 63-year old New England resident said. This year, she has found retailers only carry a few Paw Patrol play sets, and she had to return the one she bought because someone had already gotten it for her intended recipient. "I picked the wrong one."

Anne Marie Kehoe, Walmart's vice president of toys, said the retailer continues to receive shipments of some of the top-selling toys, including Ryan's World Giant Mystery Egg, L.O.L. Bigger Surprise, Hot Wheels sets and Nerf blasters. She said its inventory levels are "strong" and that customers can shop "with confidence that they will have the toys they are looking for all the way through Christmas."

Target's toy inventory is up by a double-digit percentage from last year, and the retailer said its assortment and array of purchasing options, including buying online and picking up in stores, will help it handle the final holiday surge. The company spokesman said Target's inventory levels will be useful during the week after Christmas for gift-card redemptions.

Amazon also has options for shoppers who wait. A spokeswoman said free same-day delivery on some products allows orders to be placed on Christmas Eve and the retailer has kiosks in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco that feature toys.

Smaller retailers aim to fill in if larger ones run out of hot products. Barnes & Noble Inc.'s chief merchant, Tim Mantel, said the bookstore chain placed large orders of more popular products. "We focus our assortment and buy deep in the best toys, while not over-investing in a breadth of products that other retailers are forced to carry," Mr. Mantel said.

Toy makers are trying to adjust as well.

Jeremy Padawer, co-president of Wicked Cool Toys, which makes Pokémon toys and Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, said retailers have been willing to take orders later in the year to capture more sales, and the company had kept more inventory in the U.S. to react quickly.

"You have a bit more responsibility to carry more domestic stock under these circumstances," Mr. Padawer said. "Otherwise, you say, 'It's all on them,' and that's not a fair way to operate when there's such disruption in the market."

