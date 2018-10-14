Tariffs Hit Those Trump Wants to Help : U.S. Factories

By Ruth Simon

The Trump administration says tariffs on Chinese imports will shift manufacturing back to U.S. factories, but some small and midsize companies that have done just that say the tariffs are hurting, not helping, their business.

Kent International Inc., a bicycle company, opened a factory in Manning, S.C., in 2014 to start assembling some of the bicycles it sells to Walmart Inc. and other retailers. It currently employs about 167 people.

Kent planned to expand the facility next year by importing steel tubes cut in China for painting and welding. It planned to hire another 30 to 40 workers at the plant, which assembles about 300,000 of the roughly 3 million bicycles the company sells world-wide each year.

"When we started getting wind of tariffs and were confident cut tubes would be subject to the tariffs, we stopped," said Arnold Kamler, majority owner of the company and its chief executive for more than 30 years. Instead, he is traveling to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Taiwan to find new suppliers for Chinese products hit by tariffs.

"We are not bringing jobs back to America with this thing," Mr. Kamler said. "We are bringing jobs to different countries in Southeast Asia."

The Trump administration says the tariffs are designed to counter what it sees as unfair trade practices that give Chinese firms an advantage over their U.S. counterparts. Some U.S. manufacturers are reporting increased revenue as tariffs force customers to rethink supply chains.

At Allied Technologies International Inc., a contract manufacturer in Tualatin, Ore., with 57 employees, orders are up overall by 30% from last year. "There is a price shock because of tariffs and, more importantly, there is a supply chain risk," said Allied CEO Thomas Biju Isaac.

The latest tariffs, a 10% levy on $200 billion of Chinese imports, including bicycles and bicycle parts, took effect in September and are slated to rise to 25% at year end. In all, the U.S. has levied tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports, from steel and aluminum to bamboo furniture and luggage. China has responded with tariffs on $110 billion of U.S. exports.

Companies that have brought manufacturing back to the U.S. say tariffs are raising their costs and making them less competitive.

"It's hard to build things here," said Manville Smith, a vice president at JL Audio Inc. "It would be nice if our government would help us, not hurt us."

Mr. Smith and other smaller manufacturers said they are disadvantaged under the current tariff rules. Chinese-made finished goods that use the same components often can enter the U.S. from China without paying these duties. So, a Chinese loudspeaker avoids the tariffs, but one assembled at JL Audio's facility in Florida faces a 25% duty on key parts next year. A European loudspeaker would also avoid the tariffs, even if it used Chinese components.

Intermediate goods, or parts and materials used to make a finished product, account for about half of the $250 billion in Chinese imports subject to tariffs, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Finished goods from China could lose their advantage over U.S.-made goods with Chinese components if the White House follows through on its threat to place tariffs on another $267 billion of Chinese imports, a move it has so far avoided to limit the impact on U.S. consumers.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative declined to comment for this article.

Companies hit by the tariffs aren't simply raising prices to offset the added costs. Some business owners say they are delaying plans to expand their U.S. footprint, looking at dropping product lines or shifting production offshore.

"Overall, manufacturing in the short-term in the U.S. is worse off because of the tariffs," said Harry Moser, founder of the Reshoring Initiative, a nonprofit that helps manufacturers make decisions about relocating production.

President Trump "is 100% right in working to reduce the trade deficit and bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.," Mr. Moser said, but "we feel he has not chosen the optimal tool to achieve that objective."

Kent had closed its Kearny, N.J., manufacturing plant in 1991 and, to cut costs, shifted production to China, which was already producing about half of the company's bicycles. It opened the South Carolina factory after Mr. Kamler attended an event sponsored by Walmart, its largest customer, promoting U.S. manufacturing.

In a letter to the USTR, Walmart said tariffs on Chinese components "have the potential to undermine" the retailer's reshoring efforts. "Tariffs on intermediate goods make little sense when the stated goal of the Administration is to increase manufacturing and jobs in the United States."

JL Audio, which has about 500 employees, began producing small automotive speakers in China in the 1990s and, in the early 2000s, moved entry-level woofer production offshore. It began reshoring to protect its technology and improve the quality of its products, which sell for as much as $16,000. Electronics and entry-level car audio, which account for about 45% of sales, are still made in China.

This summer, JL leased an additional 30,000 square feet so it could expand U.S. production. It added a second shift at its Florida factory and purchased tooling dies from China for a new line of marine speakers.

Tariffs added an extra $50,000 to the cost of the tooling dies. In September, JL began paying 10% more for forged metal parts, coated wire and other components. The company recently notified customers it was raising prices, and warned of another price increase if the tariff climbs to 25%.

"We want to build great products here," Mr. Smith said. "If we can't make a dollar doing it, we will have to look at other ways of going about it."

Light & Motion Industries, a specialty lighting company in Marina, Calif., with about 45 employees, is shifting production work abroad because of the tariffs. It has lined up factory space from a Philippines supplier to put together battery powered lights that are now assembled in the U.S.

Companies seeking to avoid the added cost of tariffs are bad news for contract manufacturers such as Mitchell Metal Products, based in Merrill, Wis. Last year, Mitchell won the first national Reshoring Award, issued by the Reshoring Initiative and the Precision Metalforming Association.

The 64-year-old company has won bids to make parts used in nursing home beds, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, showing it is within 20% of the total cost of purchases from foreign suppliers.

But the math moved against the company, which has just over 80 employees, after domestic steel prices climbed by 40% or more in response to tariffs on imported metals earlier this year.

"Since the onset of the tariffs, we have not won a single reshoring award," said the company's president and co-owner, Timothy Zimmerman, who worries that some business he's won could go away. "I don't sleep well at night."

