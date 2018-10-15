Wal Mart Stores : 2018 Investment Community Meeting

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will webcast its 2018 Meeting for the Investment Community on Tuesday, Oct. 16 from approximately 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT. A live video webcast of the presentations as well as the question and answer session with management will be available here. In addition, the company intends to issue a pre-meeting press release at approximately 5:30 a.m. CDT on Oct. 16 which will include key messages and select guidance.

To join the telephone conference bridge from the U.S. dial one of the following numbers:

+1-669-900-6833

+1-646-558-8656

+1-877-853-5257 (toll free)

+1-855-880-1246 (toll free)

Conference ID: 575 112 825