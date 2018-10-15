Log in
10/12 10:00:26 pm
94.81 USD   +0.95%
Wal Mart Stores : 2018 Investment Community Meeting

10/15/2018 | 02:08am CEST

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will webcast its 2018 Meeting for the Investment Community on Tuesday, Oct. 16 from approximately 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT. A live video webcast of the presentations as well as the question and answer session with management will be available here. In addition, the company intends to issue a pre-meeting press release at approximately 5:30 a.m. CDT on Oct. 16 which will include key messages and select guidance.

To join the telephone conference bridge from the U.S. dial one of the following numbers:

+1-669-900-6833
+1-646-558-8656
+1-877-853-5257 (toll free)
+1-855-880-1246 (toll free)

Conference ID: 575 112 825

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 00:07:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 900 M
Net income 2019 9 223 M
Debt 2019 48 921 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 33,92
P/E ratio 2020 20,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 275 B
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-3.99%275 067
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-6.30%26 641
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 422
CARREFOUR-11.34%14 592
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD60.53%14 382
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD20.06%11 970
