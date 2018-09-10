Wal Mart Stores : A Fun Conversation With Ellen DeGeneres

Log in
09/10/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

By Denise Incandela, Head Of Fashion, Walmart Ecommerce U.S.

Today, I'm thrilled to debut the new EV1 women's line on Walmart.com and in stores, which you can now shop here. I had the chance to sit down with Ellen DeGeneres, Chief Design Enthusiast and Comfy Content Reviewer (her words, not mine!), and talk about the collaboration with Walmart. Here's what she had to say about it.

Why did you decide to partner with Walmart to launch a new women's line?
For me it was easy to decide. They've already helped me donate millions of dollars to communities in need, they helped me send an entire graduating class to college and I believe they're going to give me free shipping on all of my online orders.

People know you as a talk show host, comedian, style icon, people lover, animal lover - a general kindness champion overall. How would you describe your new role in the development of this collection?
I'm the Chief Design Enthusiast and Comfy Content Reviewer of EV1, which is a title I gave myself.

What makes you most excited about this launch?
I'm most excited about how great the collection is. It's great quality, it's affordable and it's right on trend. There's something for everyone here and I'm excited to see people excited about it. I'm excited for the excitement.

And, tell everyone what they'll find when they shop the new line.
I'd be happy to. We have denim, we have denim jackets, we have bomber jackets, we have t-shirts, we have leggings, we have bags, we have sneakers, we have active wear if you like to be active and we have inactive wear if you like to sit and watch TV.

I know that you're passionate about the name EV1 - which makes two of us. Can you tell everyone the meaning behind the brand name?
EV1 is a brand for everyone. Plain and simple. There's a price point for everyone and there's a style for everyone and I think EV1 one is gonna like it.

What are some of your favorite pieces from the new collection?
That's hard because I love everything in this collection. I love the denim Love jacket and the Love t-shirt because of its message. And I love the Alex vintage jeans because they're comfortable and relaxed and go well with anything, like a fine wine or a good loaf of bread.

What can you tell us about what's to come for the EV1 collection?
I can tell you a lot. The holiday collection will be available in December. We'll be adding new denim styles, as well as pieces that can take you right from dinner to the office holiday party to brunch the next day, if you like eating waffles in a festive holiday pant.

Speaking of the holidays, if you were going to gift EV1 to any of your friends, who would it be and why?
All of them because it's all so fantastic.

What about all of the hearts that appear throughout the line? What do they symbolize?
The whole collection is rooted in love and spreading love, and I think that's such an important message. So whether it actually says 'love' or there's a heart, it's just a way to remind people that love is love and love is powerful.

I think we'll end on that positive note. Thank you so much for sharing your inspiration behind the new EV1 line.
You're welcome, Denise. I can't wait for people to see the new line.

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:41:09 UTC
