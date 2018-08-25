Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 05:51pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - More frequent price changes for goods and a rise in the consistency of pricing due to the growth of online retailers may be affecting inflation, according to an academic paper presented on Saturday to some of the world's top central bankers.

"In the past 10 years online competition has raised both the frequency of price changes and the degree of uniform pricing across locations," said Alberto Cavallo, an associate professor at Harvard Business School, who analyzed how so-called multi-channel retailers - those with brick-and-mortar and online outlets - such as Walmart Inc have reacted to the rise of Amazon.com Inc.

Algorithmic pricing technologies are widespread among both types of retailers and the transparency of the internet has also reduced pricing disparities, he said in the paper delivered to the annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is among those attending.

A number of Fed policymakers have raised the prospect that relatively low levels of U.S. inflation in recent years in the face of a strong economy may be due to the ability of companies like Amazon to keep a lid on overall prices.

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation - the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy components - hit the central bank's 2 percent target in March for the first time in six years. But there are no signs it will accelerate sharply, as many economists have come to expect in periods of low unemployment.

The U.S. unemployment rate currently stands at 3.9 percent while the economy is experiencing robust growth in what is the second-longest expansion on record.

This environment has meant retailers have had to become more nimble, leading to lower margins. For example, Cavallo found that Walmart more frequently changed the prices on its website between 2016 and 2018 for products also easily found on Amazon.

Last week, Walmart reported second-quarter sales that topped estimates as more shoppers visited its stores and a revamped website drove online purchases. Walmart's e-commerce sales grew 40 percent, up from 33 percent growth in the previous quarter, but gross margins fell for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Cavallo also found retailers more responsive to changes in other factors as well.

"Fuel prices, exchange-rate fluctuations, or any other force affecting costs that may enter the pricing algorithms used by these firms are more likely to have a faster and larger impact on retail prices than in the past," he concluded.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Lindsay Dunsmuir
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.13% 1905.39 Delayed Quote.62.71%
WAL-MART STORES -0.24% 94.95 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
05:51pWAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
RE
01:52aWAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/24WAL MART STORES : Oregon retailers can't bar gun sales based on age, BOLI sugges..
AQ
08/24WAL MART STORES : Sanders wants Amazon, others, to pay living wage By Abha Bhatt..
AQ
08/24WAL MART STORES : EDC Joins Governor Scott in Welcoming Walmart to Cocoa
AQ
08/23WAL MART STORES : "Task Management In Retail Environment" in Patent Application ..
AQ
08/23GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/23LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/23UK competition regulator starts formal probe of Sainsbury's-Asda deal
RE
08/23WAL MART STORES : Walmart Hires More Than 206,000 U.S. Military Veterans and Pro..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:33aVC DEALS OF THE WEEK : Mega-Rounds For Slack, One Medical, And Getaround 
07:07aSTOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
08/24SPY : The Beginning Of The End? 
08/24Who Can Retire In Their Early 50s With $1 Million? 
08/24John's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 970 M
Net income 2019 10 313 M
Debt 2019 46 590 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 26,29
P/E ratio 2020 19,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 281 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-3.62%280 861
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.05%26 902
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 178
CARREFOUR-13.77%14 136
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD32.37%14 127
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD12.17%12 079
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.