Speaking at Walmart's shareholder meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. senator said: "Despite the incredible wealth of Walmart's owners" the company pays "starvation wages."

He presented a shareholder proposal at the event asking the world's largest retailer to give its hourly employees a seat on its board and pressed the company to raise base wages to $15 an hour for its hourly workforce.

