Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : Britain's Asda supermarkets to stop selling single kitchen knives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 05:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past branches of ASDA and Sainsbury's in Stockport.

LONDON (Reuters) - Walmart-owned British supermarket chain Asda said it will remove single kitchen knives from sale in all its stores by the end of April.

Britain's knife-crime rate is soaring and, following a wave of fatal stabbings in recent weeks, many involving teenagers, Prime Minister Theresa May has convened a meeting of ministers and community leaders to discuss ways of tackling the problem.

"We know single knives are the most common knife products to be stolen and that is why we have chosen to remove these items from our stores," Asda Senior Vice President Nick Jones said in a statement.

It is illegal to sell knives to under-18s in Britain.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Ros Russell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
05:20aWAL MART STORES : Britain's Asda supermarkets to stop selling single kitchen kni..
RE
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in California Earn $11.4 Million in Cash Bo..
BU
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in Arizona Earn More Than $6.7 Million in C..
BU
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in Illinois Earn More Than $7 Million in Ca..
BU
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in Texas Earn More Than $23.6 Million in Ca..
BU
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in Pennsylvania Earn More Than $6.2 Million..
BU
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in North Carolina Earn More Than $9.4 Milli..
BU
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in Florida Earn Nearly $16.3 Million in Cas..
BU
03/08WAL MART STORES : Sparking Change for Women, Girls and the Next Generation
PU
03/08J SAINSBURY : With Asda deal in doubt, new Sainsbury's chairman to start next we..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 529 B
EBIT 2020 21 589 M
Net income 2020 13 606 M
Debt 2020 45 688 M
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 20,64
P/E ratio 2021 19,52
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capitalization 284 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES4.62%283 524
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC11.84%31 883
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 309
CARREFOUR14.79%15 459
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-77.23%14 506
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-9.29%12 975
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.