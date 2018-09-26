Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Chile government approves construction of Walmart distribution center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:20pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Sign of Walmart is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean government said on Wednesday it had approved the construction of a distribution center for Walmart in its capital Santiago, an investment of about $180 million.

The project has been met with resistance by some community members and local officials concerned about pollution, noise and traffic in San Bernardo, the area in Santiago where Walmart plans to build the center.

The mayor of San Bernardo, Nora Cuevas, said she would consider ways to halt the plan after the project was approved unanimously by a group of ministers.

Walmart Chile [WMTCI.UL], the company's Chilean subsidiary, operates 380 stores in the South American country, largely under the Lider brand. Earlier in September, Walmart reached a deal to buy Latin American food delivery service Cornershop Inc, which operates in Mexico and Chile, for $225 million.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
08:53pWAL MART STORES : Walmart Gets OK to Build Distribution Center in Chile -Reuters
DJ
08:20pWAL MART STORES : Chile government approves construction of Walmart distribution..
RE
03:02pWAL MART STORES : Global Investments Into Blockchain Solutions are Expected to G..
PR
09/25WAL MART STORES : Hair 911 Announces that It is finally Available at Wal-Mart
AQ
09/24WAL MART STORES : In Wake of Romaine E. coli Scare, Walmart Deploys Blockchain t..
PU
09/24Walmart, Sam's Club to put food products on blockchain
RE
09/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies makin..
RE
09/22WAL MART STORES : Walmart India opens 22nd Cash and Carry store in India 
AQ
09/21WAL MART STORES : The Delivery That Saved the Day for One Florence-Affected Comm..
PU
09/21WAL MART STORES : Walmart says new batch of Trump tariffs could force price hike..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:06aThis Is Why Retail Earnings Will Shine This Year 
09/25'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats See 8.9% To 19.8% Gains Per September Stockbroke.. 
09/25INSIDER WEEKENDS : 3 Insiders Of The Company Formerly Known As Valeant Pharmaceu.. 
09/25Down With The Dow 
09/24Walmart eyes using blockchain tech for food safety 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 949 M
Net income 2019 9 608 M
Debt 2019 48 896 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 26,80
P/E ratio 2020 19,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 279 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-3.70%278 523
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-0.91%28 334
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 233
CARREFOUR-8.79%15 173
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD43.51%12 767
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD15.84%12 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.