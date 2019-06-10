Wal Mart Stores : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 ________________________ FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 or 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 5, 2019 Walmart Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Delaware 001-06991 71-0415188 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 702 S.W. 8th Street Bentonville, Arkansas 72716-0215 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (479) 273-4000 Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share New York Stock Exchange 1.900% Notes Due 2022 WMT New York Stock Exchange 2.550% Notes Due 2026 New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act ¨

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders The Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Walmart Inc. (the "Company") was held on June 5, 2019 in Rogers, Arkansas. As of the close of business on April 12, 2019, the record date for the Meeting, there were 2,867,124,617 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding, with each share entitled to one vote. The holders of 2,641,241,230 shares of the Company's common stock were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on the matters set forth below. Election of Directors The Company's shareholders elected for one-year terms all twelve persons nominated for election as directors as set forth in the Company's proxy statement dated April 23, 2019. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors: Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Cesar Conde 2,373,854,681 3,557,444 1,935,263 261,893,842 Stephen J. Easterbrook 2,368,457,494 7,503,874 3,386,020 261,893,842 Timothy P. Flynn 2,370,486,405 5,548,381 3,312,602 261,893,842 Sarah J. Friar 2,372,738,625 3,477,092 3,131,671 261,893,842 Carla A. Harris 2,357,499,955 18,724,873 3,122,560 261,893,842 Thomas W. Horton 2,370,397,472 5,626,728 3,323,188 261,893,842 Marissa A. Mayer 2,357,214,104 18,993,152 3,140,132 261,893,842 C. Douglas McMillon 2,371,407,354 4,698,334 3,241,700 261,893,842 Gregory B. Penner 2,316,191,009 59,819,550 3,336,829 261,893,842 Steven S Reinemund 2,351,750,906 24,264,993 3,331,489 261,893,842 S. Robson Walton 2,325,758,023 50,473,401 3,115,964 261,893,842 Steuart L. Walton 2,327,493,406 48,727,240 3,126,742 261,893,842 Company Proposals Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The Company's shareholders voted upon and approved, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 23, 2019. The votes on this proposal were as follows: Broker For Against Abstain Non-Votes 2,175,793,901 197,749,433 5,804,054 261,893,842 Ratification of Independent Accountants. The Company's shareholders voted upon and approved the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered accountants for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020. The votes on this proposal were as follows: For Against Abstain 2,604,029,486 34,529,614 2,682,130 There were no broker non-votes with respect to this proposal.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (continued)

Shareholder Proposals

The Company's shareholders voted upon and rejected a shareholder proposal requesting that the company take specific steps to strengthen the prevention of sexual harassment. The votes on this proposal were as follows:

Broker
For Against Abstain Non-Votes
256,320,232 2,107,849,213 15,177,943 261,893,842

Next, and pursuant to the advance-notice requirement of the Company's bylaws, the Company's shareholders voted upon and rejected a shareholder proposal that was raised from the floor of the annual Meeting which requested that the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company's Board of Directors consider hourly associates among the list of potential director candidates. The votes on this proposal were as follows:

Broker
For Against Abstain Non-Votes
3,916 2,379,343,435 37 261,893,842

Finally, the shareholder proponent or his appointed representative did not appear and present the proposal requesting that the Company adopt a cumulative voting standard in the election of directors. Therefore, the proposal was not considered or voted on at the meeting.