Wal Mart Stores : Current report filing

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
The Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Walmart Inc. (the "Company") was held on June 5, 2019 in Rogers, Arkansas. As of the close of business on April 12, 2019, the record date for the Meeting, there were 2,867,124,617 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding, with each share entitled to one vote. The holders of 2,641,241,230 shares of the Company's common stock were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on the matters set forth below.
Election of Directors
The Company's shareholders elected for one-year terms all twelve persons nominated for election as directors as set forth in the Company's proxy statement dated April 23, 2019. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:
Nominee
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
Cesar Conde
2,373,854,681
3,557,444
1,935,263
261,893,842
Stephen J. Easterbrook
2,368,457,494
7,503,874
3,386,020
261,893,842
Timothy P. Flynn
2,370,486,405
5,548,381
3,312,602
261,893,842
Sarah J. Friar
2,372,738,625
3,477,092
3,131,671
261,893,842
Carla A. Harris
2,357,499,955
18,724,873
3,122,560
261,893,842
Thomas W. Horton
2,370,397,472
5,626,728
3,323,188
261,893,842
Marissa A. Mayer
2,357,214,104
18,993,152
3,140,132
261,893,842
C. Douglas McMillon
2,371,407,354
4,698,334
3,241,700
261,893,842
Gregory B. Penner
2,316,191,009
59,819,550
3,336,829
261,893,842
Steven S Reinemund
2,351,750,906
24,264,993
3,331,489
261,893,842
S. Robson Walton
2,325,758,023
50,473,401
3,115,964
261,893,842
Steuart L. Walton
2,327,493,406
48,727,240
3,126,742
261,893,842
Company Proposals
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The Company's shareholders voted upon and approved, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 23, 2019. The votes on this proposal were as follows:
Broker
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
2,175,793,901
197,749,433
5,804,054
261,893,842
Ratification of Independent Accountants. The Company's shareholders voted upon and approved the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered accountants for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020. The votes on this proposal were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
2,604,029,486
34,529,614
2,682,130
There were no broker non-votes with respect to this proposal.
Shareholder Proposals
The Company's shareholders voted upon and rejected a shareholder proposal requesting that the company take specific steps to strengthen the prevention of sexual harassment. The votes on this proposal were as follows:
Broker
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
256,320,232
2,107,849,213
15,177,943
261,893,842
Next, and pursuant to the advance-notice requirement of the Company's bylaws, the Company's shareholders voted upon and rejected a shareholder proposal that was raised from the floor of the annual Meeting which requested that the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company's Board of Directors consider hourly associates among the list of potential director candidates. The votes on this proposal were as follows:
Broker
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
3,916
2,379,343,435
37
261,893,842
Finally, the shareholder proponent or his appointed representative did not appear and present the proposal requesting that the Company adopt a cumulative voting standard in the election of directors. Therefore, the proposal was not considered or voted on at the meeting.
