WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
Wal Mart Stores : Current report filing

06/10/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 or 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

June 5, 2019

Walmart Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware

001-06991

71-0415188

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

702 S.W. 8th Street

Bentonville, Arkansas 72716-0215

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

(479) 273-4000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share

New York Stock Exchange

1.900% Notes Due 2022

WMT

New York Stock Exchange

2.550% Notes Due 2026

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act ¨

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Walmart Inc. (the "Company") was held on June 5, 2019 in Rogers, Arkansas. As of the close of business on April 12, 2019, the record date for the Meeting, there were 2,867,124,617 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding, with each share entitled to one vote. The holders of 2,641,241,230 shares of the Company's common stock were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on the matters set forth below.

Election of Directors

The Company's shareholders elected for one-year terms all twelve persons nominated for election as directors as set forth in the Company's proxy statement dated April 23, 2019. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:

Nominee

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Cesar Conde

2,373,854,681

3,557,444

1,935,263

261,893,842

Stephen J. Easterbrook

2,368,457,494

7,503,874

3,386,020

261,893,842

Timothy P. Flynn

2,370,486,405

5,548,381

3,312,602

261,893,842

Sarah J. Friar

2,372,738,625

3,477,092

3,131,671

261,893,842

Carla A. Harris

2,357,499,955

18,724,873

3,122,560

261,893,842

Thomas W. Horton

2,370,397,472

5,626,728

3,323,188

261,893,842

Marissa A. Mayer

2,357,214,104

18,993,152

3,140,132

261,893,842

C. Douglas McMillon

2,371,407,354

4,698,334

3,241,700

261,893,842

Gregory B. Penner

2,316,191,009

59,819,550

3,336,829

261,893,842

Steven S Reinemund

2,351,750,906

24,264,993

3,331,489

261,893,842

S. Robson Walton

2,325,758,023

50,473,401

3,115,964

261,893,842

Steuart L. Walton

2,327,493,406

48,727,240

3,126,742

261,893,842

Company Proposals

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The Company's shareholders voted upon and approved, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 23, 2019. The votes on this proposal were as follows:

Broker

For

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

2,175,793,901

197,749,433

5,804,054

261,893,842

Ratification of Independent Accountants. The Company's shareholders voted upon and approved the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered accountants for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020. The votes on this proposal were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

2,604,029,486

34,529,614

2,682,130

There were no broker non-votes with respect to this proposal.

Shareholder Proposals

The Company's shareholders voted upon and rejected a shareholder proposal requesting that the company take specific steps to strengthen the prevention of sexual harassment. The votes on this proposal were as follows:

Broker

For

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

256,320,232

2,107,849,213

15,177,943

261,893,842

Next, and pursuant to the advance-notice requirement of the Company's bylaws, the Company's shareholders voted upon and rejected a shareholder proposal that was raised from the floor of the annual Meeting which requested that the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company's Board of Directors consider hourly associates among the list of potential director candidates. The votes on this proposal were as follows:

Broker

For

Against

Abstain

Non-Votes

3,916

2,379,343,435

37

261,893,842

Finally, the shareholder proponent or his appointed representative did not appear and present the proposal requesting that the Company adopt a cumulative voting standard in the election of directors. Therefore, the proposal was not considered or voted on at the meeting.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: June 10, 2019

WALMART INC.

By:

/s/Gordon Y. Allison

Gordon Y. Allison

Senior Vice President, Office of the Corporate Secretary, General

Counsel for Finance and Governance

Walmart Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:32:11 UTC
