Wal Mart Stores : EEOC Contends Walmart Distribution Center Violated Pregnant Workers' Rights

By Stephen Nakrosis



The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday that Walmart violated federal law by refusing to accommodate the medical restrictions of pregnant workers, refusing them the opportunity to remain on the job while performing light duty.

The EEOC said "Walmart had a robust light duty program that allowed workers with lifting restrictions to be accommodated. But Walmart deprived pregnant workers of the opportunity to participate in its light duty program."

The EEOC filed a lawsuit against Walmart Stores East LP, a unit of Walmart Inc. (WMT). The suit alleges the conduct took place at the company's distribution center in Menomonie, Wis.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

EEOC link: https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc/newsroom/release/9-21-18a.cfm

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com