Wal Mart Stores : EEOC Contends Walmart Distribution Center Violated Pregnant Workers' Rights -- Update

By Stephen Nakrosis



The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday that Walmart violated federal law by refusing to accommodate the medical restrictions of pregnant workers, refusing them the opportunity to remain on the job while performing light duty.

The EEOC said "Walmart had a robust light duty program that allowed workers with lifting restrictions to be accommodated. But Walmart deprived pregnant workers of the opportunity to participate in its light duty program."

The EEOC filed a lawsuit against Walmart Stores East LP, a unit of Walmart Inc. (WMT). The suit alleges the conduct took place at the company's distribution center in Menomonie, Wis.

A Walmart spokesman said "Walmart is great place for women to work. We do not tolerate discrimination, and we support our associates by providing accommodations every day across all of our stores, clubs, distribution centers and offices. This case is not suitable for class treatment, and we deny the allegations. Our accommodations policy has been updated a number of times over the last several years and our policies have always fully met or exceeded both state and federal law and this includes the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act. We plan to defend the company."

EEOC link: https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc/newsroom/release/9-21-18a.cfm

