Wal Mart Stores : Fiscal year 2019 13-week comparable store sales 28 KB

Walmart Inc. Comparable Sales(1)
Walmart U.S.
Sam's Club
Total United States(2)
Impact ofTotal
Impact of
Period
Q1 - Thirteen weeks ended April 27, 2018
Q2 - Thirteen weeks ended July 27, 2018 Twenty six weeks ended July 27, 2018
Total 2.2% 4.7% 3.5%
Fuel Sales
without Fuel
Sales
0.1%
2.1%
0.2% 0.2%
4.5% 3.3%
Total 5.3% 7.7% 6.5%
Fuel Sales
Total without Fuel
Impact of
Sales
1.5%
3.8%
2.7% 2.1%
5.0% 4.4%
Total 2.6% 5.2% 3.9%
Fuel Sales
Total without Fuel
Sales
0.3% 2.3%
0.6% 4.6%
0.4% 3.5%Q3 - Thirteen weeks ended October 26, 2018
Thirty nine weeks ended October 26, 2018
Q4 - Thirteen weeks ended January 25, 2019
Fifty two weeks ended January 25, 2019
-
(1) Includes the sales from Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club stores and clubs open for the previous twelve months, including remodels, relocations and expansions, as well as sales from walmart.com, samsclub.com and other websites in our family of brands that we have owned for more than one year. Stores and clubs that change format are excluded from comparable sales when the conversion is accompanied by a relocation or expansion that results in a change in square footage of more than five percent.
-
(2) United States and Puerto Rico
Disclaimer
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:15:03 UTC