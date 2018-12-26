Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:10pm CET
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will ban e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com and Walmart-owned Flipkart Group from selling products from companies in which they have an equity interest.

In a statement, the government also said that the companies will be prevented from entering into exclusive agreements with sellers. The new rules will be applicable from February 1.

"An entity having equity participation by e-commerce marketplace entity or its group companies, or having control on its inventory by e-commerce marketplace entity or its group companies, will not be permitted to sell its products on the platform run by such marketplace entity," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

E-commerce companies can make bulk purchases through their wholesale units or other group companies that in turn sell the products to select sellers, such as their affiliates or other companies with which they have agreements.

Those sellers can then sell the products to other companies or direct to consumers, often at attractively low prices.

The new regulations follow complaints from Indian retailers and traders, who say the giant e-commerce companies are using their control over inventory from their affiliates, and through exclusive sales agreements, to create an unfair marketplace that allows them to sell some products at very low prices.

The All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) in October filed a petition with the anti-trust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging that Amazon favours merchants that it partly owns, such as Cloudtail and Appario. The lobby group filed a similar petition against Flipkart in May, alleging violation of competition rules through preferential treatment for select sellers. [nL4N1WO1Y1]

Wednesday's notification also said that the cash back that customers get as an incentive while online shopping should not be based on whether the product was purchased from an affiliate of the platform or not.

The new rules said that services provided to vendors on an e-commerce platform and by that entity's affiliates should be done so at arm's length and in a fair and non-discriminatory manner.

New rules will appease small traders and farmers who fear that U.S. companies are making a back door entry into India's retail market and could squeeze out small corner shops that dominate Indian retailing.

The Confederation of All India Traders in a statement said that if the order is implemented in full then malpractices, predatory pricing policies and deep discounting by e-commerce players will no longer occur.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the new rules will put an embargo on the tactics adopted by the global players to control and dominate retail trade in India through e-commerce.

In May, CAIT had raised objections to Walmart's $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart saying the deal would create unfair competition and result in predatory pricing.

The new regulations build on existing rules under which foreign investors can acquire 100 percent of e-commerce companies, with the exception of a model based on inventory from which they are barred.

Amazon India said it is currently evaluating the new rules, while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Martin Howell)

By Aftab Ahmed and Sankalp Phartiyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 9.50% 1470.2944 Delayed Quote.14.92%
WAL-MART STORES 5.24% 90.31 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
10:10pWAL MART STORES : India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkar..
RE
07:23pWAL MART STORES : India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkar..
RE
05:38pU.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
08:48aWAL MART STORES : India Outdoes China As Magnet for Deals
DJ
12/25WAL MART STORES : India Has a Banner Year for Deals and Overtakes China as a Fav..
DJ
12/24WAL MART STORES : Walmart heirs promote charter schools among black community
AQ
12/24WAL MART STORES : Walmart heirs' money influences black charter schools debate
AQ
12/22Shoppers Face the Gap Left by Toys 'R' Us -- WSJ
DJ
12/21Shoppers Find Out How Much They Miss Toys 'R' Us -- Update
DJ
12/21Shoppers Find Out How Much They Miss Toys 'R' Us
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 514 B
EBIT 2019 21 948 M
Net income 2019 6 885 M
Debt 2019 45 576 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 36,71
P/E ratio 2020 18,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 253 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-13.09%253 135
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-1.02%27 202
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 695
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD79.70%17 090
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD31.16%14 723
CARREFOUR-19.57%13 450
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.