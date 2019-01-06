Log in
Wal Mart Stores : Introducing Our Biggest Walmart Grocery Pickup Campaign

01/06/2019 | 08:09pm EST

By Barbara Messing, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.

Easy. Free. Life-changing! These are just a few of the reasons millions of customers every week say they love using Walmart Grocery Pickup. We've created TV commercials for Walmart Grocery Pickup and promoted the service in other ways, but with the service now available nationally and growing in both popularity and to even more locations this year, we're kicking off 2019 with our biggest and first-ever cross-platform national marketing campaign for Walmart Grocery Pickup.

The new campaign, which launches during tonight's awards program, uses 'famous cars' to highlight the 'magic moment' of the Walmart Grocery Pickup experience: when a Walmart associate loads the customer's trunk with groceries.

We not only picked 'famous cars' from iconic movies we knew would be instantly recognizable to our customers - and launched the campaign during one of the film industry's most popular awards shows - but we also worked with a variety of different Hollywood studios to gain access to these vehicles. This helped ensure the 'famous cars' looked just like what our customers knew from the films, while demonstrating the ease, speed and convenience of the service - and that it's for everyone, regardless of what car you drive.

Walmart has long been known for its amazing TV commercials. TV is still a major focus with this campaign, but one of the things we did differently was create a whole host of additional 'famous cars' content to ensure we're reaching busy time-starved busy families wherever they are - including using social media, watching online videos, listening to the radio, and of course, while shopping our stores. By sharing a consistent message across a variety of platforms, we're confident we'll be able to convince even more customers to give Walmart Grocery Pickup a shot.

Check out the sneak peek of our campaign below - and keep an eye out for more big, bold programs from our team. We have a huge opportunity to tell the world what makes Walmart so special - and to do that in new, and sometimes unexpected, ways. I can't wait!

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:08:05 UTC
