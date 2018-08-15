Log in
Wal Mart Stores : Meet the Mother-Daughter Team Behind the Season’s Happiest Planner

08/15/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

There's something about fall that feels like a second New Year. With back-to-school season in full swing, we're all gearing up with new schedules and new goals to carry us through December.

Most of the time, those new goals are a clear signal that it's time to get organized - and maybe even a little inspired. That's something mother-daughter duo Terri Gick and Stephanie Fleming have been doing professionally for almost 20 years in their hometown of Fountain Valley, California.

When Terri and Stephanie first launched their brand of scrapbooking accessories, Me & My Big Ideas, it was just a small operation carried out of Stephanie's own garage.

'At the start, we were just looking to start something new,' Stephanie said. 'My mom was in the craft industry for 25 years and had just sold her company, and we both wanted to do something creative and to start a business. We saw that scrapbooking was on the rise and there was a need for a product - fun, decorative stickers - that just wasn't out there.'

Over the last 20 years, the business has grown from a small, out-of-home venture to a full business operation in a 60,000-square-foot facility. After hiring a designer to develop their first 12 sticker designs, Terri and Stephanie quickly realized the importance of investing in their niche community of women with a dual passion for organization and inspiration, and decided to expand their team.

'Something we've done really well - as neither of us is an actual artist - is build an amazing team of designers,' Terri said. 'It's helped us forecast what the contemporary creative woman is doing, and ways in which we're able to participate in her journey. We ask ourselves, 'Is there a missing piece in the market we could fill to help that person live creatively?''

The two have since expanded their product line to include The Happy Planner, a product that's on our shelves now and through the fall that's chock-full of customizable calendars to get you organized according to your goals and positive mantras to keep you going when your days get full.

'It's a product that combines a love for creativity with a need for organization,' Stephanie said. 'Our customer base is about 98% female, and as female entrepreneurs, we've found that we have the ability to forge an instant connection with them. It's a real blessing.'

For Stephanie, that engagement with passionate customers has been one of the most rewarding aspects of building her business. She's become personally invested in the growing community of creative women looking for engaging ways to organize their lives, even speaking to a convention of 1,300 women looking to connect.

'Through our business, we haven't stopped at making a product or even just a brand - we're able to become a part of the culture and connect with some really amazing women with similar interests. And that's really special.'

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:05:02 UTC
