Wal Mart Stores : Option-trading opportunities on Bank of America, General Electric, Las Vegas Sands, Marvell Technology, and Walmart Stores Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BAC, GE, LVS, MRVL, and WMT.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Click a link below to see an in-depth options trade idea report.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/option-trading-opportunities-on-bank-of-america-general-electric-las-vegas-sands-marvell-technology-and-walmart-stores-inc-300730894.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver