Wal Mart Stores : Premium Outdoor Destination Curated by Moosejaw Opens on Walmart.com Today; First in Walmart’s Family of Acquired Brands to Open Digital Store on Site

By Eoin Comerford, General Manager of Outdoor, Walmart U.S. eCommerce and CEO of Moosejaw

August 27, 2018

Let the madness begin…the 'Moosejaw Madness' that's coming to Walmart.com today, as we launch the new Premium Outdoor Store curated by Moosejaw. It's kind of an honor, since this is the first time that Walmart is creating an online store on its flagship site curated by one of its acquired specialty retailers.

So what IS Moosejaw Madness? If you've spent any time on Moosejaw.com or in a Moosejaw store you know that we like to have fun. Whether it's helping our customers break-up with their BF/GF or creating our latest, goofy Test Lab Videos, our goal is to offer the very best outdoor stuff and have the most fun doing it. We're even working with Walmart's technology incubator, Store No 8, to test how virtual reality could enhance the outdoor shopping experience.

A little more than a year ago, we were acquired by Walmart, which has helped us take our business to the next level. Walmart's scale has enabled us to offer free two-day shipping on orders over $49, to invest in technology improvements to the Moosejaw site, and to enhance our rewards program, resulting in a 50 percent increase in redemption rate.

The bottom line is we're having a ton of fun being a part of the Walmart family, and together we're working to not only improve the experience for our current customers, but to also bring our Moosejaw Madness (and our awesome outdoor gear) to exponentially more customers. That's where this new destination on Walmart.com comes in.

Through the Premium Outdoor Store, we're introducing a completely new, outdoor specialty assortment that hasn't been available to Walmart customers in the past. The Premium Outdoor Store will offer thousands of items from top outdoor brands, including Craghoppers, Deuter, First Ascent by Eddie Bauer, Gramicci, Jack Wolfskin, KLYMIT, LEKI, Stonewear and Tentsile. It will also carry the full range of Moosejaw-branded clothing, jackets and gear, and we plan to continually add new brands and products. The new premium assortment will complement the everyday camping assortment currently available on Walmart.com.

So why not just call it the Moosejaw Store? The goal is to provide a destination for outdoor enthusiasts where Moosejaw pulls the best outdoor brands from many sources. While much of the existing assortment on the Premium Outdoor Store will be fulfilled by Moosejaw, we plan to broaden the assortment over time to potentially include products from other specialty outdoor retailers and from other outdoor brands. That's why we used a fancy word like 'curated.'

Like the rest of Walmart.com, this new premium outdoor destination will feature a clean and modern design, making it easy for customers to browse and shop. A list of top category sellers will also help customers discover what's trending, whether that's men's or women's outdoor clothing, backpacks or sleeping bags.

The opening of the new online store (which you can check out here) is a good example of how Walmart is expanding its assortment online by introducing entirely new categories and brands, all while introducing Moosejaw to new shoppers. Check it out, and keep stopping back as we plan to add more exciting new brands and products.