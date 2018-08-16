Wal Mart Stores : Q2 Fiscal Year 2019
Unit Count and Square Footage
Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2019
As of July 31, 2018
Format
Opened
Closed
Relocation/ Expansion/ Conversion/ Corrections 1
Ending Square Footage
Total Locations
Walmart Discount Stores
-
(4)
(1)
41,556,122
393
Walmart Supercenters
3
-
1
633,131,725
3,565
Neighborhood Markets
1
(1)
-
30,029,086
720
Neighborhood Markets
1
-
-
29,569,287
704
Amigo
-
(1)
-
459,799
16
Small Formats
1
-
-
191,249
83
eCommerce Acquisition Stores
115,526
59
Convenience Stores
1
-
-
13,144
4
Other Small Formats
62,579
20
Walmart U.S.
5
(5)
-
704,908,182
4,761
Sam's Club
80,068,382
597
Total U.S.
5
(5)
-
784,976,564
5,358
International 2
45
(28)
1
369,769,701
6,377
Total Walmart
50
(33)
1
1,154,746,265
11,735
1 Relocations/Expansion/Conversion represents net unit changes.
2 Includes Brazil stores, as sale was not closed until August 1, 2018
