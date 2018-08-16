Log in
Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
News 
News

Wal Mart Stores : Q2 Fiscal Year 2019

08/16/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

Unit Count and Square Footage

Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2019

As of July 31, 2018

Format

Opened

Closed

Relocation/ Expansion/ Conversion/ Corrections1

Ending Square Footage

Total Locations

Walmart Discount Stores

-

(4)

(1)

41,556,122

393

Walmart Supercenters

3

-

1

633,131,725

3,565

Neighborhood Markets

1

(1)

-

30,029,086

720

Neighborhood Markets

1

-

-

29,569,287

704

Amigo

-

(1)

-

459,799

16

Small Formats

1

-

-

191,249

83

eCommerce Acquisition Stores

115,526

59

Convenience Stores

1

-

-

13,144

4

Other Small Formats

62,579

20

Walmart U.S.

5

(5)

-

704,908,182

4,761

Sam's Club

80,068,382

597

Total U.S.

5

(5)

-

784,976,564

5,358

International2

45

(28)

1

369,769,701

6,377

Total Walmart

50

(33)

1

1,154,746,265

11,735

1Relocations/Expansion/Conversion represents net unit changes.

2Includes Brazil stores, as sale was not closed until August 1, 2018

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:15:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 514 B
EBIT 2019 21 780 M
Net income 2019 13 166 M
Debt 2019 44 658 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 19,88
P/E ratio 2020 18,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 268 B
