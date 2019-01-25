Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : StarKist Reaches $20.5 Million Settlement with Walmart - Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 08:04pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

StarKist Co. said Friday that it has agreed to a $20.5 million settlement with Walmart Inc. (WMT), resolving antitrust complaints brought by the retail giant.

In October, Pittsburgh-based canned tuna producer StarKist pleaded guilty for its role in a conspiracy to fix prices of packaged seafood sold in the U.S., according to the Justice Department. The company is alleged to have fixed the prices of canned tuna fish from November 2011 to December 2013. Walmart alleged in a lawsuit that the company was part of a conspiracy with the two other tuna canning companies.

StarKist, a subsidiary of South Korea's Dongwon Industries Co. will pay Walmart, the largest retailer for canned tuna in the U.S., $20.5 million based on a combination of cash and certain favorable commercial terms, the company said. In a statement, StarKist said it hopes to resolve remaining lawsuits with similar terms.

"The resolution is a business-oriented and reasonable one, which sets a benchmark for resolving remaining matters with our other valued customers," StarKist General Counsel Scott Meece said in a statement

"We are pleased we were able to resolve this matter with StarKist," a spokesman from Walmart said in a statement.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGWON INDUSTRIES CO., LTD --End-of-day quote.
WAL-MART STORES -1.44% 96.94 Delayed Quote.5.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
08:04pWAL MART STORES : StarKist Reaches $20.5 Million Settlement with Walmart - Updat..
DJ
07:28pPATRICK THOMAS : StarKist Reaches $20.5 Million Settlement with Walmart
DJ
04:12pConsumer confidence in focus as shutdown fears fade
RE
06:24aEXCLUSIVE : Hindu group RSS urges India's Modi to resist U.S. push to ease e-com..
RE
01/24WAL MART STORES : This Innovative Competition Helps Walmart Chile Hire Top Talen..
PU
01/24WAL MART STORES : Walmart Commits Funds to Feeding America, the Coast Guard Foun..
AQ
01/24Walmart Drops Suit Against Synchrony -- WSJ
DJ
01/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher On Positive Earnings, Though Trade Conce..
DJ
01/23Synchrony Says Walmart to Drop Lawsuit Against Credit-Card Issuer -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
01/23SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Correction to Synchrony Article
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 514 B
EBIT 2019 21 983 M
Net income 2019 6 885 M
Debt 2019 45 576 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 42,08
P/E ratio 2020 20,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES5.59%285 761
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC4.73%30 086
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 620
CARREFOUR15.49%15 387
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-8.61%14 547
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD4.29%12 824
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.