Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/25/2018 | 01:52am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WALTON JIM C

Walmart Inc. [ WMT ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

P.O. BOX 1860

8/23/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BENTONVILLE, AR 72712

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

8/23/2018

J (1)

5000000

(1)

D

$0

(1)

I

64045884

By Trust

Common Stock

8/23/2018

S

525008

D

$95.3393

(2)

63520876

IBy Trust

5000000

Common Stock

8/23/2018

J (3)

(3)

A

$0

(3)

15557224

D

2800000

Common Stock

8/24/2018

J (4)

(4)

D

$0

(4)

60720876

IBy Trust

Common Stock

8/24/2018

S

707761

D

$95.0639

(5)

60013115

IBy Trust

Common Stock

8/24/2018

S

43293

D

$95.5417

(6)

59969822

I

By Trust (7)Common Stock

1415891131

I

By Limited Liability Company (8)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) The transaction is a distribution of 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock, for no consideration, by the Walton Family Holdings Trust (the "Trust") to the reporting person.

  • (2) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $95.06 to $95.85, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (3) The transaction is the receipt of 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock, for no consideration, in a distribution from the Trust.

  • (4) The transaction is a distribution of 2,800,000 shares of Common Stock, for no consideration, by the Trust to certain beneficiaries of the Trust.

  • (5) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $94.50 to $95.495, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (6) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $95.50 to $95.63, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(7) The reporting person is a trustee of the Trust, the entity that owns 59,969,822 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by the Trust except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(8)

The reporting person is a member of Walton Enterprises, LLC, the entity that owns 1,415,891,131 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by such LLC except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

WALTON JIM C P.O. BOX 1860 BENTONVILLE, AR 72712

X

Signatures /s/ Jennifer F. Rudolph, by Power of Attorney

8/24/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 23:51:06 UTC
