Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

OMB Number: 3235-0287

WALTON S ROBSON

Walmart Inc. [ WMT ]

702 S.W. 8TH STREET

9/26/2018

BENTONVILLE, AR 72716-0215

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Common Stock

Common Stock

9/26/2018 9/26/2018

(1)

S

D

$95.1299

56256253

IBy Trust

S

7956 807654

D

$95.5434

(2)

56248297

IBy Trust

Common Stock

9/27/2018

S

D

$94.4598

(3)

55440643

IBy Trust

420953

Common Stock

9/28/2018

S

D

$94.0127

(4)

55019690

IBy Trust (5)

Common Stock

3347254.3156

D

Common Stock

1415891131

I

By Limited Liability

Company (6)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) This sale from the Walton Family Holdings Trust (the "Trust") was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $94.53 to $95.52, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(2) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $95.53 to $95.57, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(3) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $94.00 to $94.95, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(4) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $93.765 to $94.35, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(5) The reporting person is a trustee of the Trust, the entity that owns 55,019,690 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by the Trust except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(6) The reporting person is a member of Walton Enterprises, LLC, the entity that owns 1,415,891,131 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by such LLC except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

WALTON S ROBSON 702 S.W. 8TH STREET BENTONVILLE, AR 72716-0215 Director, 10% Owner

Signatures /s/ Jennifer F. Rudolph, by power of attorney

9/28/2018

