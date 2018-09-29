Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 12:27am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WALTON S ROBSON

Walmart Inc. [ WMT ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

702 S.W. 8TH STREET

9/26/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BENTONVILLE, AR 72716-0215

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

9/26/2018 9/26/2018

(1)

S

D

$95.1299

56256253

IBy Trust

S

7956 807654

D

$95.5434

(2)

56248297

IBy Trust

Common Stock

9/27/2018

S

D

$94.4598

(3)

55440643

IBy Trust

420953

Common Stock

9/28/2018

S

D

$94.0127

(4)

55019690

IBy Trust (5)

Common Stock

3347254.3156

D

Common Stock

1415891131

I

By Limited Liability

Company (6)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) This sale from the Walton Family Holdings Trust (the "Trust") was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $94.53 to $95.52, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (2) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $95.53 to $95.57, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (3) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $94.00 to $94.95, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (4) This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $93.765 to $94.35, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

  • (5) The reporting person is a trustee of the Trust, the entity that owns 55,019,690 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by the Trust except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

  • (6) The reporting person is a member of Walton Enterprises, LLC, the entity that owns 1,415,891,131 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by such LLC except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

WALTON S ROBSON 702 S.W. 8TH STREET BENTONVILLE, AR 72716-0215

X

X

Signatures /s/ Jennifer F. Rudolph, by power of attorney

9/28/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 22:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
12:27aWAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/28FRESHPET : Announces Appointment of Veteran Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods E..
AQ
09/28Ford latest to warn tariffs mean price hikes More U.S. corporate giants warn ..
AQ
09/27UK regulator highlights big overlap in Sainsbury's/Asda stores
RE
09/27TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Amazon and Walmart
AC
09/27WAL MART STORES : Walmart India and Walmart Foundation Announce Commitments to S..
AQ
09/27WAL MART STORES : Walmart India and the Walmart Foundation commit to smallholder..
PU
09/27More US corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes
AQ
09/27Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
RE
09/27Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Micro-Bubble Winners 
09/27Tips For A Better Retirement 
09/26This Is Why Retail Earnings Will Shine This Year 
09/25'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats See 8.9% To 19.8% Gains Per September Stockbroke.. 
09/25INSIDER WEEKENDS : 3 Insiders Of The Company Formerly Known As Valeant Pharmaceu.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 949 M
Net income 2019 9 608 M
Debt 2019 48 896 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 26,66
P/E ratio 2020 19,29
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 277 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-4.68%277 029
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-0.78%28 296
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 021
CARREFOUR-8.90%15 188
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD49.18%12 979
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD14.07%12 323
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.