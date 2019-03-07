Log in
Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

03/07/2019 | 06:09pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Chojnowski David

Walmart Inc. [ WMT ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

702 SW 8TH STREET

3/5/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BENTONVILLE, AR 72716-0215

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

3/5/2019

(1)

F

941

D

$97.85

(2)

23049.825

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Represents shares withheld for taxes upon the vesting of restricted stock.

  • (2) Balance adjusted to reflect shares acquired through the Walmart Inc. Associate Stock Purchase Plan.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Chojnowski David 702 SW 8TH STREET BENTONVILLE, AR 72716-0215

Senior Vice President

Signatures

Jennifer F. Rudolph, by power of attorney

3/7/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:08:04 UTC
