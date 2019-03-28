Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
WALTON JIM C
|
|
|
Walmart Inc. [ WMT ]
|
_____ Director
|
__ X __ 10% Owner
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
_____ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
P.O. BOX 1860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/26/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
BENTONVILLE, AR 72712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3. Trans. Code
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/26/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
|
|
|
1271264
|
D
|
$98.4225
|
(1)
|
|
16039072
|
|
I
|
By Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/26/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J (2)
|
|
|
|
|
300000
|
D
|
|
$0 (2)
|
|
|
15739072
|
|
I
|
By Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
|
|
|
1110815
|
D
|
$97.2089
|
(3)
|
|
14628257
|
|
I
|
By Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
|
|
|
369281
|
D
|
$98.3923
|
(4)
|
|
14258976
|
|
I
|
By Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17502080
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1415891131
|
|
I
|
Liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans. Code
|
5. Number of
|
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
Derivative Securities
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
Explanation of Responses:
(1)This sale from the Walton Family Holdings Trust (the "Trust") was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $98.05 to $98.83, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
(2)The transaction is a distribution of 300,000 shares of Common Stock, for no consideration, by the Trust to a beneficiary of the Trust.
(3)This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $97.00 to $97.99, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
(4)This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $98.00 to $98.86, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
(5)The reporting person is a trustee of the Trust, the entity that owns 14,258,976 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by the Trust except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(6)The reporting person is a member of Walton Enterprises, LLC, the entity that owns 1,415,891,131 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by such LLC except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
Reporting Owners