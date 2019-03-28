Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

WALTON JIM C Walmart Inc. [ WMT ] _____ Director __ X __ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

P.O. BOX 1860 3/26/2019 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) BENTONVILLE, AR 72712 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 3/26/2019 S 1271264 D $98.4225 (1) 16039072 I By Trust Common Stock 3/26/2019 J (2) 300000 D $0 (2) 15739072 I By Trust (2) Common Stock 3/27/2019 S 1110815 D $97.2089 (3) 14628257 I By Trust Common Stock 3/27/2019 S 369281 D $98.3923 (4) 14258976 I By Trust (5) Common Stock 17502080 D By Limited Common Stock 1415891131 I Liability Company (6) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. (Instr. 4) 4)

Explanation of Responses:

(1)This sale from the Walton Family Holdings Trust (the "Trust") was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $98.05 to $98.83, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(2)The transaction is a distribution of 300,000 shares of Common Stock, for no consideration, by the Trust to a beneficiary of the Trust.

(3)This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $97.00 to $97.99, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(4)This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $98.00 to $98.86, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

(5)The reporting person is a trustee of the Trust, the entity that owns 14,258,976 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by the Trust except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(6)The reporting person is a member of Walton Enterprises, LLC, the entity that owns 1,415,891,131 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by such LLC except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

