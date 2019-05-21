Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The reporting person is a trustee of the Trust, the entity that owns 9,838,351 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership

This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $101.25 to $101.97, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $100.25 to $101.24, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

The transaction is a distribution of 1,181,000 shares of Common Stock, for no consideration, by the Trust to a beneficiary of the Trust.

This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $101.00 to $101.95, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

This sale from the Walton Family Holdings Trust (the "Trust") was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $100.00 to $100.99, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

of the reported securities held by such Trust except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Balance adjusted to reflect phantom shares acquired as dividend equivalents on deferred stock. The reporting person is a member of Walton Enterprises, LLC, the entity that owns 1,415,891,131 shares of Common Stock. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the reported securities held by such LLC except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

WALTON S ROBSON 702 S.W. 8TH STREET BENTONVILLE, AR 72716-0215
/s/ Jennifer F. Rudolph, by power of attorney 5/21/2019

