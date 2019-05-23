Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Explanation of Responses:

This sale from the Walton Family Holdings Trust (the "Trust") was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $100.41 to $101.40, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $101.41 to $101.53, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

The transaction is a distribution of 420,000 shares of Common Stock, for no consideration, by the Trust to a beneficiary of the Trust.

This sale from the Trust was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $101.06 to $102.055, inclusive. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.