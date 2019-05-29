Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Lore Marc E.

Walmart Inc. [ WMT ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

221 RIVER STREET, 8TH FLOOR

5/28/2019

Executive Vice President

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

HOBOKEN, NJ 07030

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common

5/28/2019

F

29232

D

$102.67

3088005

D

(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents stock units withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the partial vesting of previously reported 3,554,093 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") that were granted to the Reporting Person on September 19, 2016, in connection with, and in consideration of, the Issuer's acquisition of Jet.com, Inc. and the Reporting Person becoming an employee and executive officer of the Issuer. The Reporting Person cannot exercise voting rights over the remaining portion of the unvested RSUs.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Lore Marc E.

221 RIVER STREET, 8TH FLOOR

Executive Vice President

HOBOKEN, NJ 07030

Signatures

/s/ Kristopher A. Isham, by power of attorney

5/29/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
06:59pWAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:34pWAL MART STORES : As Tornadoes and Floods Continue, Walmart, Sam's Club and Walm..
AQ
11:59aWAL MART STORES : As Tornadoes and Floods Continue, Walmart, Sam's Club and Walm..
PU
09:09aWAL MART STORES : Entrepreneurs Across the Country Are Invited to Pitch Their Pr..
PU
07:55aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Hires Global Tech Chief to Compete With Amazon
DJ
04:10aBritain's 'Big Four' grocers lose market share - Kantar
RE
02:48aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Hires Global Tech Chief
DJ
05/28Walmart taps ex-Google, Amazon employee as new chief technology officer
RE
05/28WAL MART STORES : Walmart hires former Google, Amazon exec for new tech role
AQ
05/28WAL MART STORES : Walmart Hires Global Tech Chief to Compete With Amazon
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 527 B
EBIT 2020 21 671 M
Net income 2020 14 269 M
Debt 2020 47 849 M
Yield 2020 2,09%
P/E ratio 2020 20,27
P/E ratio 2021 20,30
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES9.95%293 651
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC25.92%35 813
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 300
CARREFOUR13.31%14 892
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD28.97%14 051
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-78.70%13 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About