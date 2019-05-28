Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : Suresh Kumar to Join Walmart in New Elevated Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer Role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

25-year Tech Executive Brings Deep Experience in Retail and eCommerce, Advertising, Cloud and Machine Learning

Today, Walmart announced it has appointed Suresh Kumar to a new elevated Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer role reporting directly to President and CEO Doug McMillon. Kumar joins at a time when Walmart is rapidly transforming its customer and associate experiences, and he brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience coming from Google, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005583/en/

Suresh Kumar to join Walmart as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer (Photo: Busin ...

Suresh Kumar to join Walmart as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“The technology of today and tomorrow enables us to serve our customers and associates in ways that weren’t previously possible. We want to take full advantage of those opportunities,” said McMillon. “Suresh has a unique understanding of the intersection of technology and retail, including supply chain, and has deep experience in advertising, cloud and machine learning. And, he has a track record of working in partnership with business teams to drive results.”

“Walmart is one of the great success stories in how a company evolves over time to serve the changing needs of its customers, and today, it is in the midst of a very exciting digital transformation,” said Kumar. “With more than 11,000 stores, a high-growth eCommerce business and more than two million associates worldwide, the potential for technology to help people at scale is unparalleled, and I am excited to be part of this.”

Kumar was most recently at Google, serving as vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics. Prior to Google, he was the corporate vice president of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and operations. Kumar spent 15 years at Amazon in various leadership roles, including vice president of technology for retail systems and operations, and he led Amazon’s retail supply chain and inventory management systems. Before Amazon, he was a research staff member at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center.

Kumar holds a PhD in Engineering from Princeton University, and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
01:04pALPHABET : Walmart taps ex-Google, Amazon employee as new chief technology offic..
RE
12:56pWAL MART STORES : Walmart Hires Global Tech Chief to Compete With Amazon
DJ
12:31pWAL MART STORES : Suresh Kumar to Join Walmart in New Elevated Chief Technology ..
BU
08:57aWAL MART STORES : FLAVORx Helps Medicine Go Down and Is Now Available for No Add..
AQ
08:57aWAL MART STORES : Walmart to Participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic De..
AQ
07:40aAMAZON, WALMART'S FLIPKART UNLIKELY : sources
RE
01:12aWAL MART STORES : Asda-owner in hot water over executive pay
AQ
05/27GERMANY'S METRO TO EXPECT AT LEAST E : sources
RE
05/25WAL MART STORES : Transplace hires former Walmart executive
AQ
05/24Modi's Re-Election Means More Scrutiny for U.S. Tech Giants
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 527 B
EBIT 2020 21 671 M
Net income 2020 14 269 M
Debt 2020 47 849 M
Yield 2020 2,09%
P/E ratio 2020 20,32
P/E ratio 2021 20,35
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES10.22%294 368
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC25.47%35 788
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 090
CARREFOUR12.47%14 804
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD27.06%13 859
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-78.70%13 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About