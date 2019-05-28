Wal Mart Stores : Suresh Kumar to Join Walmart in New Elevated Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer Role

Today, Walmart announced it has appointed Suresh Kumar to a new elevated
Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer role reporting
directly to President and CEO Doug McMillon. Kumar joins at a time when
Walmart is rapidly transforming its customer and associate experiences,
and he brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience
coming from Google, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM.
Suresh Kumar to join Walmart as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
“The technology of today and tomorrow enables us to serve our customers
and associates in ways that weren’t previously possible. We want to take
full advantage of those opportunities,” said McMillon. “Suresh has a
unique understanding of the intersection of technology and retail,
including supply chain, and has deep experience in advertising, cloud
and machine learning. And, he has a track record of working in
partnership with business teams to drive results.”
“Walmart is one of the great success stories in how a company evolves
over time to serve the changing needs of its customers, and today, it is
in the midst of a very exciting digital transformation,” said Kumar.
“With more than 11,000 stores, a high-growth eCommerce business and more
than two million associates worldwide, the potential for technology to
help people at scale is unparalleled, and I am excited to be part of
this.”
Kumar was most recently at Google, serving as vice president and general
manager of display, video, app ads and analytics. Prior to Google, he
was the corporate vice president of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and
operations. Kumar spent 15 years at Amazon in various leadership roles,
including vice president of technology for retail systems and
operations, and he led Amazon’s retail supply chain and inventory
management systems. Before Amazon, he was a research staff member at the
IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center.
Kumar holds a PhD in Engineering from Princeton University, and a
Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
