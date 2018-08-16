Wal Mart Stores : Unit Counts by Country July 31, 2018

July 31, 2018
Mexico(Entered November 1991)
WORLDWIDE TOTALS
Total U.S. (Walmart US & Sam's Club) International1
Worldwide Total1
United StatesWalmart U.S.
Supercenter Discount Store Neighborhood Market Amigo
E-Commerce Acquisition / C-stores Other Store formats
Sam's Club
United States Total
Argentina(Entered August 1995)
Changomas
Walmart Supercenter Changomas Express Mi Changomas Walmart SupermercadoBrazil(Entered May 1995)
Todo Dia
Nacional (Sonae) Supermarket (Bompreco) Walmart Supercenter Maxxi Atacado (Sonae) BIG (Sonae) Hypermarket (Bompreco) Sam's Club
Walmart Supermercado Mercadorama (Sonae) Walmart Posto (Gas Station) Supermercado Todo Dia Hiper Toda Dia
Chile(Entered January 2009)
Ekono
Superbodega Acuenta
Lider Express Lider HiperCentral Mayorista
Costa Rica(Entered September 2005)
Disclaimer
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:10:03 UTC