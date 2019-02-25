Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Acquires Israeli Natural Language Processing Startup Aspectiva

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 11:38pm EST

Walmart has acquired Aspectiva, an Israeli-based start-up, for an undisclosed sum. As part of the acquisition, Aspectiva will be joining Walmart's Store N° 8, the incubation arm launched by the retailer in 2017 to uncover the ideas that will transform the future of commerce. Aspectiva's Natural Language Processing capabilities will help Walmart further enhance the end-to-end shopping experience. The Aspectiva team joined Store N° 8 on Feb. 25, 2019 and will continue to operate from Aspectiva's offices in Tel Aviv.

'Our team is extremely excited to be joining Store N° 8 and be part of Walmart's most recent investment in Israel. Store N° 8's record of innovation and of developing capabilities that will transform retail as we know it makes for the perfect environment to leverage Aspectiva's technology throughout the shopping funnel' said Ezra Daya, CEO of Aspectiva.

This is the latest activity for Walmart with Israeli-based technology companies. The company has also made a strategic investment in Team8, an Israeli think tank and tech incubator, launched a joint venture with Eko, an interactive media and technology company with offices in Tel Aviv and New York, and recently joined The Bridge, a technology accelerator connecting global companies with the technology start-up community in Israel.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 04:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
02/25WAL MART STORES : Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Launch Hello Bello™, Exclusive..
PU
02/25WAL MART STORES : Walmart Acquires Israeli Natural Language Processing Startup A..
PU
02/25WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Group of Walmart Mexico workers threatens strike for..
RE
02/25How U.S. retailers turn their bane into boon with 'click and collect'
RE
02/25J SAINSBURY : KKR Mulls Bid for U.K. Retailer Asda -Sunday Times
DJ
02/25Roadie Gains $37 Million to Expand Crowd-Source Delivery Business
DJ
02/24Chinese firm behind the 'Amazon Coat' hits jackpot in U.S., eschews China
RE
02/24AMAZON COM : India Increases Pressure on Amazon and Walmart
DJ
02/23KKR mulling bid for Asda after merger with Sainsbury falters - Sunday Times
RE
02/22For Sainsbury and Asda, watchdog's analysis leaves merger in serious doubt
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 529 B
EBIT 2020 21 657 M
Net income 2020 13 595 M
Debt 2020 45 688 M
Yield 2020 2,15%
P/E ratio 2020 21,05
P/E ratio 2021 19,86
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capitalization 289 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES6.41%289 219
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC7.95%31 518
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 689
CARREFOUR19.35%16 058
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-7.81%14 389
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-7.39%13 075
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.