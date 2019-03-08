Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Associates in California Earn $11.4 Million in Cash Bonuses Following Strong Q4 Store Performance

Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4 store performance-based cash bonuses

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In California associates will be awarded approximately $11.4 million for fourth quarter performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005408/en/

Walmart California associates earned $11.4M in bonuses. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our associates are an essential part of the Walmart family, and their dedication to great service ensures an enjoyable shopping experience for our customers," said Todd Siron, Walmart Regional Vice President. "We are thrilled to be able to give California associates quarterly bonuses for the tremendous role they play in making Walmart the place Californians go to save money and live better."

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In California, associates shared more than $34.2 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

About Walmart in California

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In California, we serve customers at 303 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 91,124 associates in California. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $24 billion with California suppliers in FY18 and supporting 257,706 California supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $61 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in CA and our CA associates volunteered more than 39 thousand hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005408/en/