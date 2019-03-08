Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Associates in California Earn $11.4 Million in Cash Bonuses Following Strong Q4 Store Performance

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a
share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced
a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are
receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In California
associates will be awarded approximately $11.4 million for fourth
quarter performance.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005408/en/
Walmart California associates earned $11.4M in bonuses. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Our associates are an essential part of the Walmart family, and their
dedication to great service ensures an enjoyable shopping experience for
our customers," said Todd Siron, Walmart Regional Vice President. "We
are thrilled to be able to give California associates quarterly bonuses
for the tremendous role they play in making Walmart the place
Californians go to save money and live better."
Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to
reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals.
Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based
on store performance.
For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800
million in store performance-based bonuses. In California, associates
shared more than $34.2 million in store performance-based bonuses for
the full fiscal year.
About Walmart in California
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT)
helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and
anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In
California, we serve customers at 303 retail units and online through Walmart
Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and
our family
of brands. We are proud to employ 91,124 associates in
California. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $24 billion with
California suppliers in FY18 and supporting 257,706 California supplier
jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity,
sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the
Walmart Foundation contributed more than $61 million in cash and in-kind
donations to local nonprofits in CA and our CA associates volunteered
more than 39 thousand hours with local causes. Additional information
about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate
website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005408/en/