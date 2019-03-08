Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Associates in Florida Earn Nearly $16.3 Million in Cash Bonuses Following Strong Q4 Store Performance

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a
share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced
a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are
receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Florida,
associates will be awarded approximately $16.3 million for fourth
quarter performance.
“Walmart continues to make every day easier not just for our customers
but also for our associates – providing them with the tools they need to
succeed,” said Elise Vasquez-Warner, vice president and regional general
manager for Walmart in Central Florida. “Our associates play an
important role in our success, and today’s announcement is just one way
we are celebrating their hard work and dedication to serving customers
throughout Florida.”
Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to
reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals.
Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based
on store performance.
For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800
million in store performance-based bonuses. In Florida, associates
shared more than $65.5 million in store performance-based bonuses for
the full fiscal year.
About Walmart in Florida
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and
live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and
through their mobile devices. In Florida, we serve customers at 386
retail units and online through Walmart
Online Grocery, Walmart.com and
our family
of brands. We are proud to employ 107,448 associates in
Florida. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $7.7 billion with
Florida suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 110,430 Florida supplier jobs.
Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity,
sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FYE18, Walmart and the
Walmart Foundation contributed more than $81.9 million in cash and
in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Florida and our
Florida associates volunteered more than 53,900 hours with local causes.
