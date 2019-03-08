Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Associates in Florida Earn Nearly $16.3 Million in Cash Bonuses Following Strong Q4 Store Performance

Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4 store performance-based cash bonuses

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Florida, associates will be awarded approximately $16.3 million for fourth quarter performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005360/en/

Walmart Florida associates received $16.3M in bonuses. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Walmart continues to make every day easier not just for our customers but also for our associates – providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said Elise Vasquez-Warner, vice president and regional general manager for Walmart in Central Florida. “Our associates play an important role in our success, and today’s announcement is just one way we are celebrating their hard work and dedication to serving customers throughout Florida.”

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Florida, associates shared more than $65.5 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

About Walmart in Florida

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Florida, we serve customers at 386 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 107,448 associates in Florida. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $7.7 billion with Florida suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 110,430 Florida supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FYE18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $81.9 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Florida and our Florida associates volunteered more than 53,900 hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005360/en/