Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Deepens Commitment to Community Engagement and Giving Through New Walmart Rise Initiative

Walmart U.S. today announced it is transforming its community engagement
program, aimed at creating new and different ways to engage Walmart
associates and customers in supporting their communities through its new
Walmart Rise initiative. To kick off the initiative, the company is
launching a campaign to deepen local engagement. The company will give
an additional $5,000 to every Walmart store and distribution center
across the U.S. this year, totaling over $24 million, to help spark
change in their local communities. The community funds are designed to
boost Walmart’s expected local community grant giving to nearly $70
million in this fiscal year.
“We’ve been on a journey over the last few years to strengthen our
business. It started with investing in education, training and wages for
our people. We’ve invested in our stores and eCommerce and delivered
lower prices to our customers. Now we’re focused on further
strengthening our role in communities, transforming our community giving
and deepening our local relationships,” said Greg Foran, president and
CEO, Walmart U.S. “Through our Walmart Rise initiative, we will create a
spark in our stores that makes Walmart a special place for our customers
and associates. That spark can also bring about positive change in our
communities the way it does in our stores, and we are taking action to
make it happen.”
In this kickoff campaign, facility managers will be asked to engage
associates in making a positive impact in their communities as they will
help decide how the $5,000 is invested. For example, associates may be
encouraged to decide which causes will have the most impact in their
neighborhood. Walmart’s current community giving includes a variety of
organizations, such as animal shelters, elder services and community
clean-up projects. The one-time $5,000 per facility builds on Walmart’s
ongoing community effort. Last year, Walmart gave more than $42 million
in local grants, provided over 3 million free health screenings and
donated more than 640 million pounds of food to local food banks, over
55% of which was fruits, vegetables and meats. Additionally, associates
volunteered 776,000 hours to organizations in their communities.
The additional $5,000 per facility is a catalyst and the first
initiative for Walmart Rise, a planned sustained effort to create a
long-term cultural transformation around community engagement through
stores to build closer communities. Other Walmart Rise initiatives will
be rolled out further in the coming year.
“We’re part of neighborhoods and communities across the country, 4,800
of them. The role Walmart and our associates play in communities is an
important part of our company’s heritage and a source of pride for us,”
said Foran. “The spark we create makes a big difference to the
communities where we have stores, and where our customers and associates
live. We believe it’s a competitive advantage for us to support our
communities while we provide convenient access to affordable, healthier
food, good jobs, disaster relief and support for local causes our
customers and associates care about.”
