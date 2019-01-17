Log in
Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Expands Grocery Delivery Service Providers

01/17/2019 | 02:51pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Walmart Inc. (WMT) said Thursday it added four delivery companies to expand the retailer's online grocery delivery.

The companies, Point Pickup, Skipcart, AxleHire and Roadie, will work on Walmart's online grocery delivery in metro areas in Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Ohio. Further expansion is planned in the coming weeks, Walmart said.

The company said its grocery delivery is available in more than 800 stores, and another 800 are being added this year.

Shares were up 0.3% to $96.60 Thursday afternoon.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 514 B
EBIT 2019 21 983 M
Net income 2019 6 885 M
Debt 2019 45 576 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 41,22
P/E ratio 2020 20,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 280 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES3.44%279 922
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC5.23%30 439
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 115
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-4.16%15 276
CARREFOUR7.44%14 399
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD7.26%13 189
