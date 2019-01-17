Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Expands Grocery Delivery Service Providers

By Michael Dabaie

Walmart Inc. (WMT) said Thursday it added four delivery companies to expand the retailer's online grocery delivery.

The companies, Point Pickup, Skipcart, AxleHire and Roadie, will work on Walmart's online grocery delivery in metro areas in Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Ohio. Further expansion is planned in the coming weeks, Walmart said.

The company said its grocery delivery is available in more than 800 stores, and another 800 are being added this year.

Shares were up 0.3% to $96.60 Thursday afternoon.

