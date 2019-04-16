Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Partners with KIDBOX to Deliver Premium, Personalized Kids' Fashion to Parents' Front Doors

Today, Walmart announced a partnership with KIDBOX to offer Walmart.com
customers an exclusive, curated stylebox for kids, with the option to
receive seasonally, without a styling fee. The new Walmart
KIDBOX stylebox will offer Walmart.com customers personalized style
from more than 120 premium kids’ brands, including BCBG, Butter Super
Soft, C&C California and Puma. The stylebox will include four to five
fashion items for $48 – which is approximately 50% off the suggested
retail price for the group of bundled items.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005898/en/
Walmart Partners with Kidbox to Deliver Premium, Personalized Kids' Fashion to Parents' Front Doors (Photo: Business Wire)
Starting today, Walmart customers can order a Walmart KIDBOX stylebox by
visiting Walmart.com
and completing a short style quiz for their child. KIDBOX stylists use
the style quiz to tailor each box based on the child’s style
preferences, the season and where the child lives, creating a truly
personalized selection.
“We are thrilled to partner with KIDBOX to introduce our first kids’
subscription apparel service offering premium fashion brands at a
substantial savings,” said Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart
U.S. eCommerce. “Over the last year, we have significantly expanded our
portfolio of kids’ fashion brands as part of our broader effort to
establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion. Our partnership with
KIDBOX enables us to round out our offering with additional national and
premium kids’ brands.”
The new Walmart KIDBOX stylebox will be available for sizes 0 to 14 for
girls and 0 to 16 for boys, and includes a range of items, from sweaters
and denim to dresses and graphic t-shirts. Parents can order a box and
schedule delivery on demand or sign-up for automatic shipments of up to
six boxes a year timed to seasons, back-to-school and holiday. For every
Walmart KIDBOX stylebox purchased, KIDBOX will clothe a child in need
through its partnership with Delivering Good.
“Walmart has done a lot over the past year to establish itself as a
go-to retailer for all things fashion, and we’re honored to partner with
the retailer to expand its kids’ assortment online, while also saving
parents time and offering them the value and convenience of a stylebox,”
said Miki Berardelli, KIDBOX CEO. “At KIDBOX, we pride ourselves on
understanding kids' fashion preferences while also creating moments for
them to learn about the importance of giving back. We look forward to
bringing KIDBOX to even more parents and kids, inspiring them to do good
in their communities and amplifying the voices of our Kids Board of
Directors, Little Leaders and Community Moms programs.”
The Walmart KIDBOX stylebox complements Walmart.com’s expanding kids’
fashion assortment, which features more than 100 new brands that have
been added over the last year, including Betsey Johnson, Kapital K,
Levi’s, Limited Too and The Children’s Place. Popular private brands,
Wonder Nation and Athletic Works, continue to offer on-trend,
high-quality fashion at low prices, and Walmart has extended inclusive
sizing across its kids’ private brands online and in its stores. The
retailer has also launched new shopping destinations for dance
essentials and gymnastics, and licensed children’s clothing, making it
easier for customers to shop for fashion featuring top movie, TV and
gaming characters.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and
live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and
through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and
members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27
countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of
$514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates
worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate
philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about
Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com,
on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart
and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.
About KIDBOX
Launched in 2016, KIDBOX creates styled, curated boxes of clothing for
kids full of premier brands with substantial savings. KIDBOX was founded
with a social mission at its core to donate clothing to one million kids
in need. Since then, the mission has evolved into creating moments for
parents to start conversations about the importance of giving back and
doing good with their children from an early age, priming kids to become
kind people. This often happens when families select a charity for
donation together. KIDBOX is focused on inspiring kids to do good with
the support of KIDBOX’s Kids Board of Directors -- a board of 12
entrepreneurial kids spreading social good in their communities, and
national Community Moms and Little Leaders programs. To date, KIDBOX has
donated over $15 million in new clothing to children in need.
Pairing proprietary data science and machine learning with a team of
expert stylists, KIDBOX creates a fun, easy and engaging shopping
experience that starts online and delivers surprise and delight right to
the doorstep of each customer, who often makes the opening and
exploration of his or her KIDBOX a special event for the whole family.
KIDBOX can outfit children from newborn to size 14 for girls and newborn
to size 16 for boys, featuring over 120 premier brands, such as BCBG,
Bombas, Buffalo, Disney, Quiksilver and Splendid. In Summer 2018, KIDBOX
introduced its exclusive brand lines: KIDBOX Miki B., KIDBOX Kid’s Club
and KIDBOX Baby Basics.
KIDBOX is a VC-backed startup, led by Canvas Ventures. It was founded by
Haim Dabah, founding board member of Delivering Good, and is led by CEO
Miki Racine Berardelli, a member of the National Retail Federation Board
of Directors. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. Visit https://www.kidbox.com
and https://www.lookgooddogood.kidbox.com/
to learn more.
