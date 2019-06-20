Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Paying $282 Million to Settle Claims of Corrupt Payments Abroad, SEC Says

By Dave Michaels

Walmart Inc. agreed to pay about $282 million to settle both criminal and civil claims related to payments made by outside consultants in Brazil, China, India and Mexico, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.

The SEC said Walmart violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which effectively forbids U.S.-listed companies from paying bribes to win business abroad. The deal requires Walmart to pay $144 million to the SEC and $138 million to the Justice Department, the regulator said.

The resolution comes after settlement talks between Walmart and the U.S. government have dragged on for years.

An attorney for Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

