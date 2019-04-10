Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Plans Estimated $145 Million in California New Store Construction, Store Improvements and Innovations in 2019

California customers gaining more convenience and shopping options across the state

Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways, Walmart expects to spend an estimated $145 million this year in California through the opening and remodeling of 21 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.

“The investments in California stores Walmart has planned this year demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the communities where we operate,” said Todd Siron, a regional vice president and general manager for Walmart in California. “The upcoming store remodels and innovations are exciting for both shoppers and associates alike and are centered on helping our customers save time and money.”

2019 Walmart New Store Construction and Remodels in California

Walmart plans to build and remodel stores in the following locations:

New Store Construction

Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Remodels

88 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801

7901 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA 95843

800 Commerce Ave, Atwater, CA 95301

1290 E Ontario Ave, Corona, CA 92881

1275 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA 91722

7150 Camino Arroyo, Gilroy, CA 95020

8810 Grossmont Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

5500 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942

1421 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355

255 Lincoln Blvd, Lincoln, CA 95648

170 Cochrane Plz, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

681 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558

2100 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054

180 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446

900 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678

3412 College Ave, San Diego, CA 92115

2900 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

3010 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA 95304

1445 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786

1501 Helen Power Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687

2019 Walmart Innovations in California

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when, where and how they want. The following are examples of the customer-focused innovations that will be expanded this year in California.

(1) Grocery Pickup

Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart plans to expand the popular program to more than 69 stores across the state by the end of the year. The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.

(2) Grocery Delivery

Walmart’s convenient grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with customers. This year, Walmart plans to add the service to 68 stores, increasing its coverage area in the state.

(3) Walmart Pickup Towers

Walmart Pickup Towers are 16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store. It’s easy to do - once the order is ready, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone to retrieve your item. This year, Walmart plans to add 27 Pickup Towers to stores across the state.

(4) FAST Unloader

Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over the last 50 years – until now. A new system in Walmart backrooms - known as FAST - automatically scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. This year, Walmart plans to expand the technology to 61 stores across the state.

(5) Autonomous Floor Scrubber

The autonomous floor scrubber uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores. The company plans to expand the technology to 45 stores across the state this year.

Background and Context

Capital and Innovation Expenditure: The estimated spend in the state this fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020) is a portion of Walmart’s total capital expenditure guidance of approximately $11.0 billion for Fiscal Year 2020, which was outlined last October at the company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated in February 2019.

National Innovation Expansion Strategy: Nationwide this fiscal year Walmart plans to add an additional 1,200 autonomous floor scrubbers, 300 autonomous shelf-scanners, 1,200 FAST unloaders and 900 Pickup Towers to stores across the country. Also, the company plans to expand Online Grocery Pickup to an additional 1,000 stores and add another 800 stores across the country to the retailer's Grocery Delivery footprint.

About Walmart in California

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In California, we serve customers at 303 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 91,124 associates in California. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $24 billion with California suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 257,706 California supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $61 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in California and our California associates volunteered more than 39 thousand hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

