Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Plans Estimated $145 Million in California New Store Construction, Store Improvements and Innovations in 2019
0
04/10/2019 | 04:02am EDT
California customers gaining more convenience and shopping options
across the state
Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways,Walmart expects to spend an estimated $145 million this year in
California through the opening and remodeling of 21 stores, as well as
the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused
innovations.
“The investments in California stores Walmart has planned this year
demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the communities where we
operate,” said Todd Siron, a regional vice president and general manager
for Walmart in California. “The upcoming store remodels and innovations
are exciting for both shoppers and associates alike and are centered on
helping our customers save time and money.”
2019 Walmart New Store Construction and
Remodels in California
Walmart plans to build and remodel stores in the following locations:
New Store Construction
Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard, Tehachapi, CA 93561
Remodels
88 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801
7901 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA 95843
800 Commerce Ave, Atwater, CA 95301
1290 E Ontario Ave, Corona, CA 92881
1275 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA 91722
7150 Camino Arroyo, Gilroy, CA 95020
8810 Grossmont Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942
5500 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
1421 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355
255 Lincoln Blvd, Lincoln, CA 95648
170 Cochrane Plz, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
681 Lincoln Ave, Napa, CA 94558
2100 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
180 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446
900 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678
3412 College Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
2900 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130
3010 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA 95304
1445 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786
1501 Helen Power Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687
2019 Walmart Innovations in California
Walmart will continue
to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a
seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when,
where and how they want. The following are examples of the
customer-focused innovations that will be expanded this year in
California.
(1)Grocery Pickup
Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery
pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online
and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave
their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart
plans to expand the popular program to more than 69 stores across the
state by the end of the year. The company also recently introduced
Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google,
talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to
their Walmart Grocery cart.
(2) Grocery Delivery
Walmart’s convenient
grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with
customers. This year, Walmart plans to add the service to 68
stores, increasing its coverage area in the state.
(3)Walmart Pickup Towers
Walmart
Pickup Towers are 16-feet tall, high-tech vending machines capable
of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute once
they arrive at the store. It’s easy to do - once the order is ready, step
up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your
smartphone to retrieve your item. This year, Walmart plans to add
27 Pickup Towers to stores across the state.
(4)FAST Unloader
Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a
complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over
the last 50 years – until now. A
new system in Walmart backrooms - known as FAST - automatically
scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and
department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the
backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. This
year, Walmart plans to expand the technology to 61 stores across the
state.
(5)Autonomous Floor Scrubber
The autonomous
floor scrubber uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the
task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores. The
company plans to expand the technology to 45 stores across the state
this year.
Background and Context
Capital and Innovation Expenditure: The estimated spend in the
state this fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019 – Jan. 31, 2020) is a portion of
Walmart’s total capital expenditure guidance of approximately $11.0
billion for Fiscal Year 2020, which was outlined last October at the
company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated
in February 2019.
National Innovation Expansion Strategy: Nationwide this fiscal
year Walmart plans to add an additional 1,200 autonomous floor
scrubbers, 300 autonomous shelf-scanners, 1,200 FAST unloaders and 900
Pickup Towers to stores across the country. Also, the company plans to
expand Online Grocery Pickup to an additional 1,000 stores and add
another 800 stores across the country to the retailer’s Grocery
Delivery footprint.
About Walmart in California
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) helps people around the world save money and
live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and
through their mobile devices. In California, we serve customers
at 303 retail units and online through Walmart
Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and
our family
of brands. We are proud to employ 91,124 associates in California.
Walmart supports local businesses, spending $24
billion with California suppliers in FYE18 and
supporting 257,706 California supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a
leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate
philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed
more than $61 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits
in California and our California associates volunteered more than 39
thousand hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart
can be found by visiting our corporate
website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.
*Editor’s Note: The photos above, and video, are available for
download here.