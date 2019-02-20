Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Posts Strong Holiday Sales Gains in US

By WSJ City

Walmart's profit and sales rose over the winter holidays, a sign that the retail giant lured shoppers from rivals and that Americans continued to spend freely amid mixed economic signals. Shares rose.

KEY FACTS

-- In the US, the company's comparable sales rose 4.2% in the January-ended quarter. -- Walmart had said it expected quarterly US comparable sales to rise at least 3% from a year earlier. -- It got a lift from the US government sending February cheques to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in January...... -- to ensure payment amid the federal government shutdown. -- The results were mostly better than Wall Street had expected and the company reiterated its financial forecasts for fiscal 2020.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The numbers add to a string of positive quarterly sales for Walmart as it invests to grow online.Sales got a boost from Walmart's push into grocery delivery, investments to lower prices as well as strong sales of holiday purchases including toys.

