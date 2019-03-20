Wal Mart Stores : Walmart, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation announce a commitment of $100,000 for Midwest flood relief

In response to the floods that have impacted midwestern states including
Iowa and Nebraska, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation have
committed to provide $100,000 in support through cash and product
donations. The commitment includes $50,000 in product donations to
organizations providing support to impacted areas, and cash commitments
of $50,000 to the Red Cross and United Way, which are providing relief
services to affected communities. As part of this commitment, Walmart is
also working closely with local officials and government entities to
help meet the needs of those affected.
“The impact of these historic floods is affecting our associates, our
customers and the communities we serve,” said Kyla Luckie, regional
general manager for Walmart in Nebraska, Iowa and northeast Kansas. “In
addition to cash donations, our local stores and distribution centers
have been providing product to meet basic needs in the affected
communities. We will also continue to work with non-profits, first
responders, local officials and government organizations to identify
needs and provide additional support.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club operate a total of 68 retail units, a
distribution center and employ over 17,000 associates in Iowa. In
Nebraska, the company has 47 retail units, a distribution center and
more than 12,000 associates statewide.
Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters,
helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies,
such as food and water, home and personal products. In 2016, Walmart and
the Walmart Foundation pledged $25 million in cash and in-kind donations
to support disaster preparedness relief through 2020. Recognizing the
unprecedented impact of disasters during 2017, Walmart and the Walmart
Foundation have given well beyond the initial pledge, providing more
than $38 million in 2017 alone.
