Wal-Mart Stores

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
My previous session
  News  
Wal Mart Stores : Walmart, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation announce a commitment of $100,000 for Midwest flood relief

03/20/2019 | 09:19am EDT

Commitment includes cash and in-kind product donations to assist organizations with recovery and relief services

In response to the floods that have impacted midwestern states including Iowa and Nebraska, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation have committed to provide $100,000 in support through cash and product donations. The commitment includes $50,000 in product donations to organizations providing support to impacted areas, and cash commitments of $50,000 to the Red Cross and United Way, which are providing relief services to affected communities. As part of this commitment, Walmart is also working closely with local officials and government entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

“The impact of these historic floods is affecting our associates, our customers and the communities we serve,” said Kyla Luckie, regional general manager for Walmart in Nebraska, Iowa and northeast Kansas. “In addition to cash donations, our local stores and distribution centers have been providing product to meet basic needs in the affected communities. We will also continue to work with non-profits, first responders, local officials and government organizations to identify needs and provide additional support.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club operate a total of 68 retail units, a distribution center and employ over 17,000 associates in Iowa. In Nebraska, the company has 47 retail units, a distribution center and more than 12,000 associates statewide.

Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. In 2016, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation pledged $25 million in cash and in-kind donations to support disaster preparedness relief through 2020. Recognizing the unprecedented impact of disasters during 2017, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have given well beyond the initial pledge, providing more than $38 million in 2017 alone.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

By using our strengths to help others, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation create opportunities for people to live better every day. Walmart has stores in 27 countries, employing more than 2.2 million associates and doing business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. Our philanthropy helps people live better by supporting upward job mobility and economic development for the retail workforce; addressing hunger and making healthier, more sustainably-grown food a reality; and building strong communities where Walmart operates and inspiring our associates to give back.

To learn more about Walmart’s giving, visit http://giving.walmart.com/foundation.


