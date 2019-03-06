Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Toughens Delivery Demands for Suppliers

By Jennifer Smith and Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. is raising its delivery goal posts for suppliers, asking them to deliver more goods on time as it competes with Amazon.com Inc. for shoppers online and in stores.

The retailer wants suppliers that ship full trucks of products to deliver orders within a specified two-day window 87% of the time, up from an 85% rate it targeted previously. Suppliers that fill part of a truck with their goods must hit a 70% on-time threshold, a significant jump from the previous target of 50%.

Walmart also is changing how it penalizes suppliers when they make partial deliveries, an effort to make sure products are on shelves when needed, a particular focus for Walmart as it ramps up online grocery pickup and delivery services that pull from store inventory to fulfill orders.

"When we receive the product that we ordered, we see better sales," said Steve Bratspies, the chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. Suppliers of the retail giant previously were evaluated on how consistently orders arrived on time, combined with how complete their orders were. Now Walmart will evaluate suppliers on each part separately so the performance of each piece of delivery can be evaluated more easily, said Mr. Bratspies.

Walmart executives announced the changes, which are set to take effect by May, at an annual supplier conference last week.

The country's largest retailer, which has been pushing overall inventory levels lower, is in the midst of improving the precision of how products move through its warehouses and stores to cut costs and better prepare stores to become hubs for online sales. Walmart now offers pickup of online grocery orders from over 2,100 stores and plans to offer grocery delivery from nearly 800 this year, all by using store workers to collect products from shelves for pickup or delivery.

Walmart began fining suppliers for failing to meet delivery windows in 2017, and tightened its requirements further last year, although it later eased deadlines for some deliveries.

Although suppliers are getting more orders in on time since Walmart began imposing penalties for delays, incomplete deliveries are driving as many as 30% of out-of-stock readings in stores, according to people familiar with the data.

Under the new rules, suppliers face a fine of 3% of the cost of the goods sold for each case that fails to meet Walmart's "on time, in full" requirements, but won't be fined twice for noncompliance, the company said.

For example, a milk delivery containing 19 of the 20 cases ordered would get a 95% in full rating, below Walmart's 97.5% threshold for food consumables. That supplier would incur a 3% fine on the missing case. But a partial shipment that arrived two days late would incur a 3% fine on all the cases, not just the missing ones.

Previously, Walmart suppliers received a combined score, which could make it harder for companies to track their performance.

"Now the math has gotten easier," said Dan Sanker, president of logistics service provider CaseStack, a unit of transportation company Hub Group Inc. that consolidates shipments from small and midsize consumer packaged-goods companies to retailers such as Walmart, Kroger Co., Target Corp. and Amazon.

Retailers have been imposing tougher requirements on suppliers as they work to lower costs, reduce inventory and speed the flow of goods to consumers accustomed to Amazon's variety and speedy shipping.

"Companies might have to track 30 major retailers," Mr. Sanker said, "and they're all changing things."

