Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Underscores Its Unique Assets, Strong Execution and Innovation at Its Investment Community Meeting

Today, Walmart will host its annual meeting for the investment community
where its leadership team will discuss how the company is shaping its
future, moving with speed and innovating for tomorrow to win for
customers and shareholders. The company is also sharing select guidance
metrics for the next fiscal year.
“We’re adapting and transforming with speed to better serve our existing
customers and reach new ones,” said Walmart President and CEO, Doug
McMillon. “We’re operating with discipline, balancing our short and
long-term opportunities. While we’re excited about what we’ve done so
far, we aren’t satisfied. As we execute today and build for tomorrow,
our associates and unique omni-channel assets position us for success.”
McMillon will discuss:
-
Progress over the past year at Walmart U.S., including strong traffic
and comp sales, online grocery pickup and delivery, and associate
empowerment and training.
-
Walmart’s focus on price leadership, broad assortment and efforts to
save customers more time by making shopping easier, faster and more
enjoyable.
-
Momentum in areas such as eCommerce, logistics and partnerships.
-
Distinctive assets, key investments and acquisitions, including
Flipkart in India.
-
Innovations that are enabling Walmart to serve local communities and
customers around the world, such as last mile delivery, reducing
supplier emissions, pioneering blockchain for food safety at scale,
and leveraging machine learning across the enterprise.
-
How the company is utilizing this period of transformation in retail
to invest thoughtfully, plant seeds for the future and generate solid
financial results.
1Fiscal 2019 guidance provided in August 2018 did not include
the impact of Flipkart as the transaction had not closed at the time the
guidance was provided. GAAP EPS includes unrealized gains and losses on
the JD.com investment and tax reform adjustments through the second
quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS exclude the impact of
other strategic decisions that could occur during the remainder of
fiscal 2019. See additional information at the end of this release for
the non-GAAP financial measure.
2 FY20 EPS is expected to increase versus FY19 GAAP EPS.
Financial Framework
Walmart CFO Brett Biggs will outline the company’s financial framework
of strong, efficient growth, operating discipline and strategic capital
allocation to drive long-term shareholder value.
Biggs commented, “I feel great about Walmart’s position in this rapidly
changing retail landscape. We are leveraging our scale, assets and
financial strength in ways unique to Walmart to enhance and build
competitive advantages. We continue to operate with discipline, we’re
strengthening our cost culture and we’re leveraging technology, data and
analytics in new ways to be more productive. Our financial strength
gives us the flexibility to deliver near-term results while making
strategic decisions for the longer term.”
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metrics
|
|
|
|
FY20 Guidance
(includes Flipkart unless otherwise
noted)
|
Consolidated net sales growth
|
|
|
|
At least 3 percent in constant currency, negatively affected by:
-
Deconsolidation of Walmart Brazil
-
Planned tobacco sales reduction at Sam’s Club
Estimated combined negative affect: ~100 bps
|
Comp sales growth
|
|
|
|
-
Walmart U.S.: +2.5 percent to +3 percent (excluding fuel)
-
Sam’s Club: around +1% (excluding fuel); around +3 percent
(excluding fuel and tobacco)
|
Walmart U.S. eCommerce net sales growth
|
|
|
|
Around 35 percent
|
Walmart International net sales growth
|
|
|
|
Around 5 percent in constant currency
-
Includes the positive affect of Flipkart and the negative affect
of the deconsolidation of Walmart Brazil
|
Consolidated Operating Income
|
|
|
|
-
Decline by a low-single digit percentage range
-
Increase by a low-single digit percentage range (excluding
Flipkart)
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
-
Decline by a low single digit percentage range compared with
FY19 adjusted EPS1
-
Increase by a low to mid-single digit percentage range compared
with FY19 adjusted EPS (excluding Flipkart)
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
|
Approximately 26.5 percent - 27.5 percent
|
Expense leverage
|
|
|
|
Approximately 20 bps
|
Grocery pickup and delivery
|
|
|
|
Approximately 3,100 grocery pickup and 1,600 grocery delivery
locations by year-end FY20
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
Approximately $11 billion
-
Strong focus on store remodels, customer initiatives, eCommerce,
technology and supply chain
|
New units
|
|
|
|
-
Walmart U.S. expects to open fewer than 10 stores
-
Walmart International expects to open slightly more than 300 new
stores primarily in Walmex and China
|
|
|
|
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements as to Walmart management's guidance
regarding earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, consolidated
net sales growth, Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales growth, Walmart
International sales growth, capital expenditures, expense leverage,
number of new store units and Walmart's effective tax rate for the
fiscal year ending January 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020, and comparable
sales (excluding fuel) for Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club for the 52 weeks
ending January 24, 2020. Walmart believes such statements are
"forward-looking statements" as defined in, and are intended to enjoy
the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. Assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based
are also forward-looking statements. Walmart's actual results may differ
materially from the guidance provided as a result of changes in
circumstances, assumptions not being realized or other risks,
uncertainties and factors including:
-
economic, geo-political, capital markets and business conditions,
trends and events around the world and in the markets in which Walmart
operates;
-
currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in market interest rates
and commodity prices;
-
unemployment levels; competitive pressures; inflation or deflation,
generally and in particular product categories;
-
consumer confidence, disposable income, credit availability, spending
levels, shopping patterns, debt levels and demand for certain
merchandise;
-
consumer enrollment in health and drug insurance programs and such
programs' reimbursement rates;
-
the amount of Walmart's net sales denominated in the U.S. dollar and
various foreign currencies;
-
the impact of acquisitions, investments, divestitures, store or club
closures, and other strategic decisions;
-
Walmart's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses,
including within the eCommerce space;
-
Walmart's effective tax rate and the factors affecting Walmart's
effective tax rate, including assessments of certain tax
contingencies, valuation allowances, changes in law, administrative
audit outcomes, impact of discrete items and the mix of earnings
between the U.S. and Walmart's international operations;
-
changes in existing tax, labor and other laws and regulations and
changes in tax rates, trade agreements, trade restrictions and tariff
rates;
-
customer traffic and average ticket in Walmart's stores and clubs and
on its eCommerce websites;
-
the mix of merchandise Walmart sells, the cost of goods it sells and
the shrinkage it experiences;
-
the amount of Walmart's total sales and operating expenses in the
various markets in which it operates;
-
transportation, energy and utility costs and the selling prices of
gasoline and diesel fuel;
-
supply chain disruptions and disruptions in seasonal buying patterns;
-
consumer acceptance of and response to Walmart's stores, clubs,
digital platforms, programs, merchandise offerings and delivery
methods;
-
cyber security events affecting Walmart and related costs;
-
developments in, outcomes of, and costs incurred in legal or
regulatory proceedings to which Walmart is a party;
-
casualty and accident-related costs and insurance costs;
-
the turnover in Walmart's workforce and labor costs, including
healthcare and other benefit costs;
-
changes in accounting estimates or judgments;
-
the level of public assistance payments;
-
natural disasters, public health emergencies, civil disturbances, and
terrorist attacks; and
-
Walmart's expenditures for Foreign Corrupt Practices Act "FCPA" and
other compliance related costs, including the adequacy of the accrual
with respect to this matter.
Such risks, uncertainties and factors also include the risks relating to
Walmart’s strategy, operations and performance and the financial, legal,
tax, regulatory, compliance, reputational and other risks discussed in
Walmart’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent
quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Walmart urges you to
consider all of the risks, uncertainties and factors identified above or
discussed in such reports carefully in evaluating the forward-looking
statements in this release. Walmart cannot assure you that the results
reflected or implied by any forward-looking statement will be realized
or, even if substantially realized, that those results will have the
forecasted or expected consequences and effects for or on Walmart’s
operations or financial performance. The forward-looking statements made
in this release are as of the date of this release. Walmart undertakes
no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect
subsequent events or circumstances.
Walmart Inc.
Reconciliations of and Other Information
Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The following information provides reconciliations of certain non-GAAP
financial measures presented in the press release to which this
reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial
measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided the non-GAAP
financial information presented in the press release, which is not
calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information
supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the
press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to,
as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in
conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press
release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the press release may differ
from similar measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EPS Guidance
Adjusted EPS Guidance is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
Management believes that Adjusted EPS Guidance for fiscal 2019 is a
meaningful metric to share with investors because that metric, which
adjusts EPS for certain items recorded in the period, is the metric that
best allows comparison of the expected performance for fiscal 2019 to
the comparable prior period. In addition, the metric affords investors a
view of what management is forecasting for Walmart's core earnings
performance for fiscal 2019 and also affords investors the ability to
make a more informed assessment of the core earnings performance for the
comparable period. We have calculated Adjusted EPS Guidance for fiscal
2019 by adjusting for the amount of the impact of: (1) the sale of a
majority stake in Walmart Brazil, (2) adjustments in the provisional
amount related to Tax Reform recognized through July 31, 2018, and (3)
unrealized gains and losses on the company's equity investment in JD.com
through July 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecasted EPS1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.65 to $2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
Impact
|
|
|
Tax
Impact2
|
|
|
Net
Impact
|
Loss on sale of majority stake in Walmart Brazil
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
|
-$0.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
Adjustment to provisional amount for Tax Reform
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Unrealized (gains) and losses on JD.com investment
|
|
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
Net adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.65 to $4.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Guidance now incorporates the estimated impact for
Flipkart, which includes the incremental interest expense to fund the
transaction, as the transaction closed in the third quarter of fiscal
2019.
2 Calculated based on nature of item, including any
realizable deductions, and statutory rate in effect for relevant
jurisdictions.
