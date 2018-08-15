Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart and Ellen DeGeneres Partner on New, Exclusive Fashion Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:11am CEST

By Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart eCommerce U.S.

Great design, positivity and inclusion. That's the inspiration behind our new fashion brand with comedian, TV personality and style-icon, Ellen DeGeneres.

I'm thrilled to announce that we are working with Ellen to introduce EV1, a new women's line that will debut this September and will feature nearly 60 items, ranging from denim and tees to accessories and footwear. The core of the EV1 collection is denim - an iconic American staple. We, along with Ellen, wanted to make a line that worked for everyone (EV1). Designed to be effortlessly stylish, EV1 was inspired by Ellen's own confidence and optimism (think tees with inspirational sayings, elevated denim and, of course, fantastic sneakers). It's cool, fun and accessible. All launch items are priced at $30 or less and are designed to be mixed and matched. The line will also offer a wide range of sizes.

Beginning on September 10, the full assortment will be available on Walmart.com with new items launching seasonally. We will also offer a select assortment in our stores*. We've been having a ton of fun developing the new line (it is Ellen, after all!). Here's what she had to say about the inspiration behind EV1:

This year, we've been hard at work transforming the fashion experience on Walmart.com - from launching a new specialty shopping experience that helps customers browse and discover our assortment, to introducing our Premium Brands shop with Lord & Taylor. With the foundation now laid, we're excited to focus on broadening our fashion assortment. The launch of EV1 is one of many steps we're taking to establish Walmart.com as a fashion destination, and I can't wait for you to check it out.

*Available in more than 2,300 stores

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 04:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
06:11aWAL MART STORES : Walmart and Ellen DeGeneres Partner on New, Exclusive Fashion ..
PU
08/14Kroger partners with Alibaba in China grocery sales venture
RE
08/14WAL MART STORES : Walmart Opens New Distribution Center in Mobile, AL
BU
08/14WAL MART STORES : Discount grocer Lidl still sees opportunity around Philly and ..
AQ
08/14Rite Aid Abandons Merger...Now What?
AQ
08/14Japan's Don Quijote rides high on rule-breaking reputation
RE
08/13VF : to spin off Lee and Wrangler jeans into public company
RE
08/13WALMART INC : half-yearly earnings release
08/13TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Amazon and Walmart
AC
08/13Japan's Don Quijote interested in buying Walmart's Seiyu
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14BEAT AND RAISE : Home Depot Is Back 
08/14Analysts weigh in on Lowe's renewing Synchrony credit pact 
08/14Chain store sales start to impress 
08/14Currency Jitters Ease (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/14U.S. CALENDAR : The Week Ahead 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 514 B
EBIT 2019 21 780 M
Net income 2019 13 157 M
Debt 2019 44 658 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,77
P/E ratio 2020 18,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 93,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-8.00%266 107
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-6.89%26 010
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 015
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD33.64%14 177
CARREFOUR-16.35%13 890
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD14.58%12 566
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.