Wal Mart Stores : Walmart and Sam’s Club Announce Customer Campaign to Assist with 2018 U.S. Hurricane Relief

With a catastrophic storm, flooding and power outages hitting the
Eastern Seaboard, Walmart and Sam’s Club are launching a customer
campaign to assist impacted communities with hurricane relief. As part
of the Walmart 2018 Relief Fund at Foundation, Walmart will match
customer donations two-to-one with cash donations up to $5 million for
disaster response and recovery.
“Our associates and friends have been significantly impacted by this
devastating storm,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of
corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “We’ve seen over the years that our
customers all across the country stand ready to help their fellow
citizens when mother nature hits. So we’re proud to provide a way to
support their generosity during this great time of need.”
Starting Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, customers will be able to donate
online and at Walmart and Sam’s Club registers. Amounts donated to
the Walmart 2018 Hurricane Relief Fund at Foundation For The Carolinas
will support organizations helping with local relief efforts including
supporting shelter, food, comfort and emergency assistance for those in
need. Walmart’s matching commitment is in addition to $500,000 of
in-kind donations that Walmart has already committed for immediate
relief.
-
The company’s first priority is the safety of associates. Walmart and
Sam’s Club work to take care of associates and their families by
communicating with store and club location management teams, reminding
associates of emergency procedures and what to do during and after the
storm.
-
The company is providing support to associates who have been impacted
with disaster-support assistance, setting up support centers in the
impacted areas, providing hot meals to families and proactively
calling associates to conduct wellness checks.
-
Providing prescriptions and immunizations to customers during and
after this emergency through Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, which
will be open as long as conditions are safe for customers and
associates. In addition, a mobile pharmacy unit has been deployed to
the impacted area and is ready to serve those affected by providing
prescriptions, immunizations and general resources for those impacted.
-
The company is working with suppliers to help stores and clubs stay in
stock. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs will be prepared to open up as
soon as possible so they can support communities in the affected area,
and company pharmacies will also work with patients who might be
displaced or have previously received prescriptions from another
pharmacy.
-
Centralizing relief efforts through the Walmart Emergency Operations
Center (EOC) which operates 24 hours a day tracking storm impacts and
supporting associates’ needs and well-being. The EOC also facilitates
store recovery, and is supporting community relief efforts in the
impacted regions.
-
Activating emergency support teams dedicated to helping stores and
club locations during critical events such as this one and providing
subject-matter experts in logistics and emergency management to assist
local emergency operations centers.
Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters,
helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies,
such as food and water, home and personal products. In addition to last
year’s hurricane response of more than $38 million, Walmart and the
Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in cash
and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.
Customer Campaign Details
During the campaign, customers can donate to the Walmart 2018 Hurricane
Relief Fund at registers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs or on Walmart.com and Samsclub.com.
For each $1 donated from September 15, 2018 to September 21, 2018,
Walmart will contribute $2, up to $5M, to the Walmart 2018 Hurricane
Relief Fund at the Foundation for the Carolina. This will fund efforts
to prepare for, respond to and recover from Hurricane Florence and any
other hurricanes that impact the U.S. and its territories this year.
