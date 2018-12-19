Wal Mart Stores : Walmart.com Reveals 2018 Top-Selling Items by State
0
12/19/2018 | 07:10pm CET
As 2018 comes to a close, Walmart.com is revealing the year's top-selling items.
As always, there were some products that were popular across the country. For example, we know that Americans are likely binge watching their favorite shows with HDTVs being top sellers. Mainstays Pillows were also popular across the country.
There were also some interesting regional differences. Some trends include:
Thirsty? - Nebraskans served up iced tea while North Dakotans sipped on lemonade. In Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota, residents enjoyed their coffee whereas people living in Washington D.C. preferred mugs of dark chocolate cocoa. And, in Wisconsin, residents drank a lot of water and were often restocking their PUR water filters.
Kitchen Essentials - Alaskans cooked with coconut milk, people in Maine purchased condensed milk, Vermont residents liked their creamed corn and Oregonians enjoyed sugar. Residents of Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa and Utah prepared dinner with their Instant Pots. And, at snack time, Nevadans grabbed a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos Puffs.
Cleaning Up - The East Coast cleaned up with paper towels, which was a top item in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Meanwhile, Indiana residents bought a lot of toilet bowl cleaner and Kentucky residents were fans of disposable washcloths.
Coloring Across the Country - Crayons were a top item in eight states including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.
Other Top Sellers - Connecticut residents watched a lot of Avengers: Infinity War and people in Wyoming stocked up on Freez Pak Icicle Reusable Ice. In Idaho, parents ensured they didn't run out of refills for their children's Easy-Bake Ovens. And, in New Mexico, residents love their mason jars.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:09:02 UTC