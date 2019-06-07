Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart 'concerned' U.S. tariffs will raise Mexican fresh produce prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Reuters) - Walmart Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon said on Friday the retailer was concerned that fresh produce prices would rise if tariffs are placed on imports from Mexico.

"We are concerned about that category ... We don't want prices going up on those fresh items for customers and we will resist it as long as we can but we can't tell when those prices have to go up," McMillon told reporters at Walmart's shareholders' meeting.

"If the customer is focussed on avocado prices, we will hold those prices for as long as we can and focus elsewhere."

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose levies starting at 5% on June 10 if the Mexican government does not agree to do more to tackle an increase in mostly Central American migrants crossing Mexico to enter the United States.

On Friday, Trump said there was a "good chance" the United States would be able to reach a deal with Mexico over migration, although his administration was still pushing ahead with a plan to slap import tariffs on its southern neighbour next week.

McMillon comments come as retailers are preparing for an increase in prices after the Trump tariffs on imports from China.

Walmart will change sourcing bases on products when possible, he said.

"Where we can change sourcing, whether it's Mexico, it's China, we will but where we can't we just have to deal with it and find places where we can cut costs in the near term," he said.

McMillon did not give details on how much Walmart procures from China or Mexico.

On Thursday, Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Greg Foran told Reuters the impact from tariffs on imports from Mexico will be "significant" for Walmart. He declined to share additional details.

HOPING FOR RESOLUTION WITH CHINA

Walmart also said it hopes the United States and China find a way to work together. It is in the best U.S. interest to do so because China offers a "tremendous business opportunity," McMillon said.

Last month the retailer said prices would rise for shoppers due to tariffs on Chinese imports.

"Trade overall has been good for Americans, good for consumers ... and I realize it gets criticized at times," said McMillon, urging a focus on how trade helps a broad number of people in the country and "not just those it harms."

Walmart has spent time talking to both governments and is trying to encourage things to work out "in ways we can but we don’t control that," he added.

The retailer also said it has so far seen no impact from trade wars on businesses in China and Mexico. Mexico is Walmart's largest international market in terms of stores and revenue outside the United States.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Fayetteville, Arkansas; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Tom Brown)

By Nandita Bose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
04:34pWAL MART STORES : Walmart 'concerned' U.S. tariffs will raise Mexican fresh prod..
RE
04:15pWAL MART STORES : Walmart to participate in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference
BU
02:36pSTRANGER IN THE KITCHEN : Walmart to deliver inside homes
AQ
12:43pDOUG MCMILLON TO ASSOCIATES : Here's How Walmart Will Thrive
PU
12:13pWAL MART STORES : Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc., Remarks at 201..
PU
11:48aWAL MART STORES : Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International, Rema..
PU
11:18aWAL MART STORES : Greg Foran, President and CEO, Walmart U.S., Remarks at 2019 W..
PU
10:53aWAL MART STORES : John Furner, President and CEO, Sam's Club, Remarks at 2019 Wa..
PU
10:42aWAL MART STORES : Gatik Launches from Stealth; Brings Autonomous Delivery Logist..
AQ
10:23aWAL MART STORES : Marc Lore, President and CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S., Remarks ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 527 B
EBIT 2020 21 671 M
Net income 2020 14 269 M
Debt 2020 47 849 M
Yield 2020 2,04%
P/E ratio 2020 20,81
P/E ratio 2021 20,83
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES12.84%292 332
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC25.14%35 042
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 336
CARREFOUR10.76%15 027
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD23.51%13 760
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-17.99%12 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About