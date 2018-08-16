Log in
Wal Mart Stores : Walmart e-commerce and comparable sales jump in second quarter

08/16/2018 | 01:19pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Walmart is seen on shopping trolleys at their store in Sao Paulo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Thursday reported a 40 percent rise in U.S. e-commerce sales during the second quarter, faster than the previous quarter's 33 percent advance.

Walmart's e-commerce performance has become the most widely anticipated metric after online sales growth slowed during the crucial holiday quarter, fueling investor concern over its ability to compete with e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 4.5 percent, excluding fuel, in the second quarter. That exceeded analyst forecasts of 2.3 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. Walmart said the comparable sales increase was the highest in more than a decade.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.29 per share, beating expectations of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.93% 1882.62 Delayed Quote.60.98%
WAL-MART STORES -0.69% 90.22 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
