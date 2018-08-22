Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart’s New Digital Book Offering is Worth Exploring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:12am CEST

As an avid book lover, I couldn't be more excited about the new digital book options now available through Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo. As we begin this new partnership, I wanted to share a little about who we are.

Rakuten Kobo was created in 2009 to empower booklovers to read more by delivering the best digital reading experience possible. We began internationally where we built everything - infrastructure, apps, payment processing, e-commerce stack - knowing we would be operating in multiple countries, in multiple currencies and in multiple languages. This enabled us to quickly expand all over the world. Today, we deliver content in 190 countries and have localized online stores in 24 of those countries.

Although we are a company that focuses on selling a digital product, retailers and store experiences have always been an important part of the mix in every country we operate in. That's why we're excited to partner with Walmart as we grow in the U.S. market. Together, we can provide even more people with a great reading experience, whether that's print, digital or both.

I say both because we know that digital vs. print isn't 'either or.' Today, about one in four books sold in the U.S. is an eBook and in some categories like romance, mystery or fantasy, it's more like one in two or three. Our best eBook customers tell us they also buy a dozen or more print books a year, as well as digital audiobooks.

We are a company devoted to reading, and we're looking forward to getting to know Walmart customers who already turn to Walmart for great books at great prices. With our catalog of more than six million books, we know you'll always find something great to read.

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
06:12aWAL MART STORES : Walmart and Kobo Launch Walmart eBooks, Including an Audiobook..
PU
06:12aWAL MART STORES : Walmart’s New Digital Book Offering is Worth Exploring
PU
12:12aWAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/21WAL MART STORES : Walmart to Ban Deadly Paint Strippers From Shelves, E-commerce
AQ
08/21Sainsbury's lags rivals in UK grocery market - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
08/21WAL MART STORES : Walmart to stop selling paint strippers with 2 toxic chemicals
AQ
08/21Top Four UK Grocers Sales Rise, But Still Losing Market Share
DJ
08/20WAL MART STORES : Correction to Walmart Earnings Article (Aug. 16)
DJ
08/20WAL MART STORES : Walmart Phasing out Paint Removal Products with Methylene Chlo..
BU
08/20Anthem ties-up with Walmart for over-the-counter drugs
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21WALMART : A Fantastic Quarter That Should Have Investors Buying 
08/21Best Buy To Acquire GreatCall For Health Service Platform 
08/21Bursting The Micro-Bubble - Part 1 
08/21Signs of retail recovery continue 
08/21Best Buy's Top Buy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 22 034 M
Net income 2019 10 340 M
Debt 2019 46 590 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 25,97
P/E ratio 2020 19,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 289 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-2.78%288 740
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.29%27 256
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 750
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD34.91%14 512
CARREFOUR-15.24%13 612
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD17.24%12 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.